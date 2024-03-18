Moscow, March 18, 2024 – Protests by supporters of Alexei Navalny, attacks on border regions with Ukraine and drone warnings over Moscow airports did not prevent Vladimir Putin from completing the election marathon, as a result of which he was confirmed as president with a record percentage of almost 90%: this fifth mandate after 24 years in power, the horizon is now 2030: “The country will become stronger, and, having warned its opponents that “no one will intimidate or crush us,” Putin promised.

Putin breaks his silence on Navalny

Putin also broke his silence on his opponent, who died in prison about a month ago, publicly naming him and calling his death a “sad event.”

The head of the Kremlin received from 87% to 89% of the votes, and the remaining three random candidates were practically destroyed. Communist Nikolai Kharitonov, who took second place, stood at 4.7%, Gente Nuova Vladislav Davankov – at 3.6%, LDPR Leonid Slutsky – at 2.5%. According to official data, the three days during which consultations took place produced the desired results, including in terms of participation. Voter turnout is estimated at more than 73%, up from 67.5% recorded in the previous presidential election in 2018. However, electronic voting data is still awaited.

Turnout (in Moscow) in the occupied Ukrainian territories

Massive participation, ranging from 80% to 90%, was also claimed in four Ukrainian regions partially controlled by Moscow’s troops and annexed by Russia in 2022: Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson. Here Putin’s victory was, perhaps, even more obvious. The percentages attributed to him reach 95% in Donetsk, 94% in Lugansk, 93% in the Zaporozhye region and 88% in the Kherson region.

At the end of the day, the leader, increasingly in power, stressed that “the election result shows that Russia is a big family” and that among citizens there is “full confidence that we will do everything as planned.” And he addressed “special words of gratitude to the soldiers” who have been fighting in Ukraine for more than two years: “they are performing the most important task – to protect our people.”

Then Putin issued a warning to those who want to challenge Russia: “No matter how much they tried to intimidate us, suppress our will, our conscience, no one in history succeeded. They have failed now and will fail in the future.” And he warned NATO that the conflict would lead “one step away from a third world war.” Surprisingly, he then publicly spoke about Navalny, mentioning his name, which until now had been a very rare fact. And he explained that he agreed to exchange him for prisoners held in the West, but on the condition that he would not return to Russia.

Zelensky: “Putin is tired of power”

In Kyiv, Vladimir Zelensky called Putin a “power-sick” man who wants to “rule forever” and said Russian elections “have no legitimacy.”

Instead, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev hailed what he called “a brilliant victory for Putin.” Western attempts to boycott the elections have “failed,” said the Foreign Ministry, whose spokeswoman Maria Zakharova yesterday renewed accusations against Western diplomats of “interfering” in the electoral process. And this is in particular thanks to the support of opponents from the EU countries and the USA.

Lines of 12 people formed outside polling stations in central Moscow and other cities in response to Navalny’s own call shortly before his death for the so-called “South against Putin.” But everything passed without serious incident, even though the NGO Ovd-Info reported 74 arrests across Russia, mostly due to isolated protest incidents. Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s former right-hand man who was attacked with a hammer in Lithuania in recent days, said Putin’s landslide victory “has nothing to do with reality.”

Even in the border region of Belgorod, polling stations remained open during those three days, despite repeated Ukrainian bombings and infiltration attempts claimed by Russian paramilitary forces affiliated with Kyiv forces. Russia has spent the three election days amid tensions over security concerns. In Moscow today, a strong police presence was visible at several strategic locations, including major metro stations. And the day began with anti-aircraft fire in the area of ​​the Vnukovo and Domodedovo international airports. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a drone was shot down near this second airport. But now the eyes of the whole world are focused on the king’s next steps.

Tajani: “Elections are neither free nor democratic”

“The elections in Russia were neither free nor fair, and also affected illegally occupied Ukrainian territories. We continue to work for a just peace that brings Russia to an end to its war of aggression against Ukraine in accordance with international law.” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani wrote about this on X. (source: Ansa).

