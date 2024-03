Ostia, March 18, 2024 – A serious accident occurred this afternoon in Ostia: on the Paolo Toscanelli promenade, near Piazza Ravennati: a car overturned after colliding with another car. There were two people on board the overturned car, both in their 70s, who were transported to Grassy Hospital by Ambulance 118. Agents “happened.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.