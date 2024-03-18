Terracina, March 18, 2024 – The monitoring, control and surveillance activities of the Phipsas fishery guard continue to combat the phenomenon of illegal fishing in the Pontic Sea. On Sunday, 17 March 2024, fisheries authorities fined 10 foreign fishermen (9 from Romania and 1 from Belgium) without the required fishing license more than €1,200.

During the inspections, more than 10 kg of fish (carp, mullet and crucian carp) were seized and reintroduced. The checks were carried out on the rivers: Sisto, Cellella, Ufente, Amaseno, Canale Botte, the Canale Pio VI line and the Diversivo Pio line between the municipalities of Terracina and Pontinia.

