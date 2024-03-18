loading…

The Israeli Army will be determined to invade Rafah, southern Gaza, despite strong pressure from the international community. Photo/Israeli Army/Handout via REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Army troops would launch an invasion of Rafah, southern Gaza, as planned.

The leader of the Zionist regime ignored international pressure which feared that the invasion would increase Palestinian civilian casualties.

“No amount of international pressure will stop us from realizing all the goals of the war: eliminating Hamas, freeing all our hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said at the cabinet meeting, a video recording of which was released by Netanyahu’s office.

“To do this, we will also operate in Rafah,” continued Netanyahu, as quoted by AFP, Monday (18/3/2024).

His comments came as talks were expected to resume in Doha, Qatar, to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has waged a brutal war against the Hamas group for more than five months.

Netanyahu’s office said Israeli cabinet members would discuss the negotiating team’s mandate later Sunday.

Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is expected to repeat his warning against an Israeli ground invasion in Rafah.

Most of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents have sought refuge from Israel’s relentless bombardment of the southern city.

United States (US) President Joe Biden, who supported Israel during the war, said an invasion of Rafah would be a “red line” unless there was a credible civilian protection plan.