The actress wanted to talk about her pathology with Caterina Balivo, and describes the pathology as a “rare” and “incredible” form.

The importance of prevention and periodic checks is always at the center of every awareness campaign. To contribute to every tumor prevention message, there are stories like those told by the actress and partner of the singer Raf, guest of Caterina Balivo on La volta Buona.

Gabriella Labate spoke about her experience with the rare disease she discovered recently. The actress and showgirl also found space on the show to talk about love and family. Labate has been in a relationship with the singer for 35 years, with whom she had two children, Bianca and Samuele. The actress also discussed her work; her book “Nudi” is currently being reprinted.

The discovery of this particular form of cancer was accidental. Labate says about that period, the same in which the book was published:

When my book came out, I couldn’t fully enjoy it because after the third copy signing I realized I wasn’t feeling well. […] I spent a long time in hospital and a long recovery due to this very rare and ugly disease.

During the third signing of the promotional tour, Gabriella Labate began to feel ill and experienced various discomforts, above all a sudden sensation of fainting. The symptom prompted her to consult a doctor shortly thereafter. About her It tells of the beginnings of her illness and of an anecdote in particular regarding her butterflies, seen as a special symbol for her:

I am very attached to butterflies, they give me signals, I like to think that they are like messengers, I have been thinking about this ever since a person very dear to me flew away and before leaving, he spoke about butterflies. And, since he was reborn in Heaven, there is always a butterfly around where I am, so I like to think that he is some sort of messenger and protection. […] One morning, while I was undecided whether to go to the doctor or not, I noticed a butterfly sitting on my feet. This sign convinced me to seek medical attention. Then I was urgently admitted to the Gemelli hospital.

The actress continued to talk about her pathology with Caterina Balivo, and describes the pathology as a “rare” and “incredible” form. It is in fact a tumor that has spread exceptionally from the uterus to the heart through the ovarian veins. Despite her challenges, Labate believes she is lucky just to “be here telling this story.”

As for the book, Gabriella compared it to herself, like “a phoenix who got a second chance.” After withdrawing it from the market for a while, the actress decided to publish it again, changing the title and adding new content. Now, Gabriella Labate is once again busy signing copies of her book, the protagonist of a new beginning.