With moving words Levante, beloved Sicilian singer, announces the cancellation of her show this evening due to mourning

Levante’s performance which was scheduled for this evening at the Teatro Verdi in Florence has been canceled and postponed. Unfortunately, the reason is very unpleasant given that, as we learn, a member of the staff would have passed away. The Sicilian singer herself announced the postponement of the date with a touching story on her Instagram profile.

Credit: levanteofficial – Instagram I ask forgiveness from all the people who have been waiting for this day for a long time, to hug me again in Florence. I ask your forgiveness, I cannot go on this stage today. Not in front of this pain that my art family is feeling. We have lost a friend, a brother, a son and we feel the need, at least for today, to remain silent. A great professional, a person with a big heart, has passed away. We will miss him forever.

It is with these words that Levante, a beloved Sicilian singer who is currently engaged in a tour that sees her performing on the stages of theaters throughout Italy, announced that this evening’s date has been cancelled. Unfortunately, as we read, the reason is one of the most dramatic and concerns the sudden death of one of the staff members.

Credit: levanteofficial – Instagram

Tonight would have been the third date of the tour which is titled after the artist’s latest album, “Opera Futura”. The first took place last March 10th at the Unità d’Italia auditorium in Isernia and the second at the Goldoni theater in Livorno. Apparently, today’s concert will be made up for next Saturday 27 April.

Credit: levanteofficial – Instagram

This was specified by Vivo Concerti, producer and promoter of the event, which in turn issued a press release on the web. Here are their words:

This evening’s date of the Opera Futura Live nei Teatri tour, scheduled at the Teatro Verdi in Florence, is postponed to Saturday 27 April 2024, due to the sudden death of a member of the technical staff. Vivo Concerti, Levante, the Management, the Band and the whole team are close to the family and all those who knew him.