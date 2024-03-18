Dumped tankers full of Russian oil sail between Russia and Turkey. They are poorly serviced, uninsured and subject to Western sanctions. But along the way, these shadow ships refuel in Zealand, as investigative journalist Karlijn Kuipers discovered. Why does the Netherlands allow this?

