The Israeli army implemented a short-sighted war strategy and resulted in defeat both militarily and politically. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli army is known for implementing short-sighted military strategies in the war against Hamas. However, this strategy actually resulted in defeat both in military and political terms.

Ulrich Brueckner, a professor of European Studies at Stanford University, criticized Israel’s war strategy as “short-sighted.” He said the Israeli army ignored the lasting humanitarian consequences or established clear post-war plans.

“As a result, the war could cause political damage to Israel that will outlast any potential victory it can claim,” Brueckner told Al Jazeera.

Brueckner added that neither the US nor Europe would likely be able to exert much influence on Netanyahu, who is fighting for “political survival”. Although the US theoretically has more influence, he said, President Biden is caught between “a strong Palestinian supporter and a very powerful Jewish lobby group during an election year”.

One of the Israeli army’s latest short-sighted strategies is to order residents of the Remal neighborhood, where al-Shifa Hospital is located, to evacuate the area.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee instructed them to go to the al-Mawasi “humanitarian zone,” a highly populated area that serves as one of the few safe areas in Gaza.

“An appeal to all those present and evacuating in the Al-Rimal neighborhood and at Al-Shifa Hospital and its surroundings: In order to maintain security, you must immediately evacuate the area to the west then cross Al-Rashid (Al-Bahr) Road to the south to the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi,” he said in a post on X.

Previously, The Times of Israel reported that Israeli troops had surrounded al-Shifa Hospital early Monday morning. At least 80 people have been arrested.

“The military said gunfire occurred inside the facility, and several Hamas members were killed and injured. One Israeli soldier was slightly injured,” he said.