What happens if you listen to Gregorian music for 24 hours straight? Do you become ethereal, evaporate and ascend to heaven? What is it like to pump your ears with hard bop for a long time? Are you going to act like you’ve drunk two liters of the strongest espresso?

You can try it on Concertzender.nl. The station plays virtually every musical genre that humanity has developed over the last 2000 years, including pop, techno, experimental electronic music, folk and trance.

Aad van Nieuwkerk, who would later become director, worked there shortly after its founding. “I worked as a conscientious objector at the library for the blind on Molenpad in Amsterdam, and was a recording engineer there.

A colleague who had just started volunteering at Concertzender said, “Isn’t this fun for you?” We really need technicians.” I went and became a presenter and technician in the studio above the De Eisbrecker Music Centre. When you were performing at a concert, you heard applause from below on the air, they were louder than your own voice. One day we were recording John Cage’s 4.33 in the studio. Just open the microphones and let us hear what’s coming from below.”

(This requires some explanation. Composer John Cage wrote the play “4.33” in 1952. It goes like this: The pianist walks up to the piano, holds a stopwatch in his hand, and does not touch the keys for 4 minutes and 33 seconds. You hear only those sounds which you don’t usually hear.)

“Serious Music”

After several studio moves and the station’s growing number of volunteers and listeners, the board sounded the alarm in 1992. The board has done this before. The channel has always struggled to make ends meet.

Van Newkirk: “Then a miracle happened. BumaStemra, a music rights organization, was involved in the creation of Radio Noordzee Nationaal to promote domestic pop products. On the board of the Stemra Boom was the composer of serious music, Konrad Böhmer. He could only agree to this establishment if significant sums of money were also allocated for serious music, I can still hear him say it decisively, with that beautiful ringing voice and with that German accent: “serious music …” And then it happened. “

Radio DJ Steph Lockin during the Concertzender broadcast.

Photo of Lebrina in Latupeira

Since June 1, 1993, Concertzender has outgrown Amsterdam. The station could then be received by cable almost everywhere in the Netherlands and began broadcasting via satellite. Van Newkirk became director. He remained there until 1998. Then, after much wandering (the channel briefly came under the care of Veronica, to the horror of a number of elderly volunteers, then still VPRO), it seemed that refuge had been found in NOS. But the cooperation with the national public broadcaster also came to an end. The digital terrestrial channel (DAB+), which Concertzender spun off in 2004, was taken over by the new public service channel Radio 6 in 2006. Since then, cooperation between the various parties has become increasingly difficult. The public broadcaster really didn’t know what to do with all these stubborn people who didn’t think in terms of musical genres as strictly as the people of Hilversum were used to. In 2009, ties were finally severed, Concertzender returned to where it all began, Amsterdam. But in the meantime, a new method of broadcasting appeared, which was much cheaper than air frequencies and a satellite channel: the worldwide Internet. This also made it possible to program theme channels of all genres, which can also be heard on the main channel.

Listening to numbers is not leading

These thematic channels still exist, there are now 24 of them, the studio is now located on the Ganzenmarkt in Utrecht, above the Kikker Theater. From here they still fill the musical space that Hilversum 4, later Radio 4, now NPO Klassiek, leaves open.

“NPO Classic,” says current director Sem de Jong, “is exactly what the name says. Classic. They don’t play much jazz or world music because they think it will turn off listeners.

Public broadcasters think about it very differently in other countries, where they regularly mix genres. We do this too, for us listening numbers are not leading.”

Two young talented musicians Pouya Azimi (17 years old, violin) and Domonkos Hegyi (19 years old, piano) perform the concert repertoire of Beethoven, Shostakovich and Von Westhoff in the concert hall. Photo by Lebrin Latupeyriss

This lack of leadership leads to great musical discoveries.

For example, you find yourself in the middle of Not a Day Without Bach, composed by Gowert-Jan Bach – a distant family, but a family nonetheless. We hear the cantata “Was Frag Ich Nach Der Welt,” which Bach wrote in the summer of 1724 for the ninth Sunday after Trinity.

Or we hear the American percussionist and composer Fast Forward, who recently turned seventy. He is a steelpan virtuoso. Let’s listen to three pieces for Stilpan’s solo. In the first piece he plays a steelpan with a very fast spinning ball.

What about Daoud Khan, the maestro of traditional Afghan classical music, of which so few recordings exist because the country has always been plagued by civil wars and geopolitical strife?

And suddenly again: jazz, blues and bubblegum feeling in Het Paleis van de Weemoed. Dutch accordion hero Johnny Meyer. “Whose life,” says presenter Sjaak Rudenburg, “was quite sad. This was certainly due to his short temper and penchant for King Alcohol.”

Then “The Walk,” a program by Thijs Bonger in which he is amazed by the maturity of the young Felix Mendelssohn. At the age of seventeen he wrote a beautiful string quintet, which has always been – unfairly – in the shadow of his octet. This Felix before his famous violin concerto in E minor. had already written another violin concerto at the age of thirteen, and is also not well known.

Director and technician Wijnand de Groot at work in a concert hall, behind him stands a cabinet full of radio recordings on CDs. Photo by Lebrin Latupeyriss

Bonger: “I take listeners on a quest to find, for example, composers buried under snow. I did 38 shows about the composer Hummel, A Second Chance for Hummel, he deserves it. I do two programs a month, that’s about four days of work, great work. I’m a terrier, if I bite something, it won’t let me go. I once did a series about composers who had to write at least one piano etude, otherwise they would not have passed. Now I knew that the Basque composer Arriaga, who died young, had made one, I searched half the globe, but this thing was nowhere to be found. So I called the conservatory in Tilburg and said, “Wow, do you know a very good student who could play this etude?” They knew this, we recorded this sketch and showed it.”

This etude is now part of a huge archive; since 1982, about six thousand concerts have been recorded, of which 2,000 are online. The very first concert of 1982, a solo performance of the song by baritone Max van Egmond, was rebroadcast in January this year, at the beginning of the anniversary.

Concertzender Director Sem de Jong We often underestimate what we can offer in the Netherlands.

We will be broadcasting archival recordings throughout the anniversary year,” says Sem de Jong. “Every week we celebrate the new year. We also do a number of special programs in which the program creators talk and, of course, play a lot of music with their contacts from the field. On April 30th we will launch a new channel, World Of Jazz, 24 hours a day jazz and world music, with a greater focus on current music events, young talent and live music. We do this in close cooperation with the Dutch jazz and world music sectors.

We often underestimate what we have to offer in the Netherlands, we will make it known and we will of course welcome anyone, including the public broadcaster, who wants to work with us in this regard. Why is there always fragmentation? Music has nothing to do with this. We are very much alive, although financially we still have to wait and see if we can meet the budget. We now have 1,723 paying friends who together raise 78,000 euros, which is about half the budget. The rest comes from cultural funds, sponsorships, and we also have some of our own income, for example, we sometimes make recordings for others. It’s still incredible that we can do this for that amount of money. We have four people on our staff, the rest, about 150 people, are volunteers. So it works, but friends and sponsors are of course always welcome.”

With Concertzender, hand in hand with Hildegard van Bingen and Bob Dylan, together with Louis Armstrong and marimbist Tatyana Koleva and everyone else in all these genres, we look forward to the next forty years of musicals. We are rich.

Amsterdam could not lag behind, the founders believed forty years ago



A few words, a lot of music, this was the starting point of the new local Amsterdam “serious music” station, the foundation of which was created in 1982 by the director of the music center De IJsbreker Jan Wolf (1941-2012) and the film producer and publicist P. Hans Frankfurter (1932-1996 ). In an interview they gave to music journalist Fritz van der Waa fourteen months before the first broadcast (in the De Groene Amsterdammer newspaper of January 5, 1983), they said that building the canal was completely logical.

Wolf: “Overseas, for example in America or Australia, it would be normal for a city like Amsterdam to have its own channel. It’s just strange that he’s not here. Other cities should do this too. This is part of the decentralization they want to implement in The Hague; big cities just need to lead by example.”

Frankfurter added: “Amsterdam just has a wide range of options. But in reality we are waiting for events to develop. There are already about 260 radio stations in America with great music, and each municipality has between ten and forty local stations. This is done here too.

I think that in a few years there will be at least five local channels in Amsterdam, each with its own offer and audience. We are of course not going to oppose Hilversum Vier. We should be terribly happy that it exists, no matter how much is wrong with it. Concertzender fills a gap that Hilversum Vier was unable to fill due to the current broadcasting law.”

Filling this gap began in March 1984 via Amsterdam cable from a studio above De Ijsbrecker on Weesperzijde. He broadcast seven hours a day. From seven to nine in the morning and from seven in the evening to midnight. The programs were created by experts, critics and scientists.

