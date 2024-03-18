I thought that moving from my parents’ house at number 27 to a room in Utrecht at number 312 was something: more than tenfold! Already at the new place of residence, the direct Amsterdamsestraatweg turned out to be above number 1000. In other municipalities, the number of houses even exceeds ten thousand.

In most places where the latter occurs, entire blocks share the same street name, such as Graan-vor-Wisch in Hoofddorp, named after a former farm that took its name from arable land reclaimed from the water. House numbers here do not start with 1 or 2, but inexplicably start with 13711 and end with 19924. This new housing estate was built in the 1970s, and it was intended that other parts of Hoofddorp would follow the same numbering system. Because the system at Graan vor Wisch proved completely useless for residents and businesses, let alone postal workers or ambulances, it was not continued in subsequent new developments.

Hoofddorp is not unique in this: Nijmegen even has two districts with a very large number of houses: De Hildecamp and Dukenburg. In the second part is the Lankforst district, which starts with house number 1002 and ends with 5663. They are grouped in hundreds: for example, the two bus stops in the neighborhood are called Lankforst 14th Street and Lankforst 16th Street. It’s difficult to search because number 5663, for example, refers to house 63 on street 56.

Similar systems also exist in Weichen, Maarssen, Zevenaar, Zeist, Almere and Lelystad.

People had a lot of fun in the last city. There, too, in some neighborhoods the streets are only numbered, but house numbers are still displayed separately, separated by a space. For example, areas are named after sailing ships such as tjalk and schooner. For example, there is Tjalk street 17, the addresses of which are then written as Tjalk 17 1, 17 2, 17 3 and so on. The number is shown very large on the blue street name signs, which is actually the name of the street.

The largest number of houses in the Netherlands is located in the same capital of Flevoland. The last part of Oostvaardersdijk, located on the Markermeer, is lined with houseboats, almost all of which have been assigned regular but “invented” house numbers. As a result, the largest number of houses in Lelystad marina is 99.151.

