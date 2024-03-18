Are you choosing a vacation spot? A moment that always makes tourists “cross-haired and happy,” divided between the desire to discover something new and the desire to return to the lands that welcomed them in the past. You’ve probably been to Romagna before and so have experienced first-hand the extraordinary hospitality, variety of services and activities you can find, but the fear of doing the same thing over and over again is holding you back from booking your next holiday. . If this is your case, then there is good news: you can certainly combine novelty and tradition by discovering a different way to visit Rimini, probably the most famous Italian seaside city. Until now you have enjoyed the sea and beaches of Romagna, but perhaps you have not yet organized yourself to discover the stories and secrets of a more or less distant past. Then all you have to do is book your hotel in Rimini and then arm yourself with your navigation and camera to go on the hunt for 3 attractions you haven’t seen yet in Rimini.

1. Surgeon’s House

The name itself is informative: the House of the Surgeon is a house from the Roman era (2nd century AD) that belonged to a doctor. The attribution is almost certain thanks to an impressive archaeological find: 150 surgical instruments of the time. Eutyches, the name of the surgeon of the past, was apparently of Hellenic origin and rendered his services several times on the battlefield; in fact, many instruments were used to intervene after injuries and wounds.

The building, located in Piazza Luigi Ferrari, is part of a complex of approximately 700 square meters that has been subject to archaeological excavations since the 1980s and has been accessible to the public since 2007. There is also a house from the late imperial period here. and a tomb beneath the remains of an early medieval house, demonstrating important stratification that occurred over the centuries.

2. Borgo San Giuliano

Walking along Corso d’Augusto you will reach the Tiberius Bridge, built by the Romans more than two thousand years ago and which was the entrance to the city. Just cross it to reach Borgo San Giuliano, an area where fishermen lived, now converted into a tourist area with typical restaurants, clubs and frescoes decorating old houses. A place not to be missed to spend an evening in the nightlife of Rimini.

3. Fellini Museum

Well, yes, Federico Fellini, one of the most famous and beloved Italian directors in the world, was born in the beautiful Rimini that he described in his films; Among them, it is worth mentioning I Vitelloni, which tells the story of a group of friends growing up in the city of Romagna. Film lovers will not be able to avoid visiting the Fellini Museum, which is a “wide museum” that can tell the history of places and territory, as well as the connection that exists with the artist. The museum consists of three sites: Castel Sigismondo, a fifteenth-century fortress in the city center; Palazzo del Fulgor, an 18th-century building that houses a replica of the set created by Dante Ferretti, winner of three Oscars; Piazza Malatesta, an open-air cultural center.