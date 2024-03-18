On the occasion of the release of the film “Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia”, Lancia presented the new HF logo, which will characterize its high-performance models. The first electric car to show off this historic little elephant will be the Lancia Ypsilon HF, scheduled for 2025. Equipped with a lowered stance and widened tracks, it will be equipped with a 240 HP front electric motor for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

Lancia HF logo 2024 what changes

The Lancia Style Center has modernized the historic HF logo, maintaining the original colors (white, red and black) and simplifying the geometries, respecting the distinctive aesthetics of the Lancia brand. The new brand takes up the historic little elephant with a slight modification: the eyebrows and the two white dots on each paw that represent the nails are absent. The font has been slightly revised with the elimination of the roundings and sharper edges.

The colors are inspired by the ’66 Fulvia Coupé logo, while the inclination of the letters recalls the ’90s Lancia Delta logo, to evoke speed and radicality. The new HF logo is defined as “Progressive Classic”, balancing past and future with a reinterpretation of historical symbols projected towards the future. This balance between tradition and innovation expresses the Italian spirit, excellence and a touch of eclecticism of the Lancia brand, with refined workmanship that incorporates technological evolutions.

History of the Lancia HF logo

The HF logo in Lancia history was introduced for the first time in 1960, on the occasion of the Geneva Motor Show, when a group of passionate owners of Lancia cars founded the “Lancia Hi-Fi” club (Hi-Fi means High-Fidelity), reserved for those who have purchased at least six factory-new Lancia cars.

Lancia’s historic HF logo has been slightly modified

The initials HF appeared for the first time on some Lancia sports models, such as the Coupé Flaminia Pinin Farina, the Flaminia Sport Zagato and Flavia Coupé. A few years later, in February 1963, together with some drivers and passionate owners of Lancia cars, Cesare Fiorio founded the HF Squadra Corse Lancia.

Cesare Fiorio, the founder of the HF Squadra Corse Lancia

The logo chosen for the Squadra Corse was made up of the capital letters HF, white on a black background, with four running red elephants as mascots and at the bottom in capital letters the writing Squadra Corse, white on a red background.

The historic Lancias with the HF logo

Showing it off for the first time was the legendary ’66 Fulvia Coupé HF, remembered for its countless victories in rallies, followed by the unbeatable Stratos HF from 1974 to 1978, by the Delta Turbo in 1983, and finally by the Delta 4WD, Delta Integrale and Delta HF integral Evolution.

Delta HF integral Evolution during a test of the ELABORARE magazine

Numerous successes for Lancia HF cars since the birth of the Lancia Racing Team. In 1972, the Fulvia HF won the International Manufacturers’ Championship, which became the World Rally Championship the following year; competition which saw the Fulvia HF itself triumph together with the Stratos HF in 1974 and the Stratos HF in the two-year period 1976-1977, culminating with the six consecutive titles won between 1987 and 1992 by the iconic all-wheel drive Delta HF, a capable of excelling in various versions, 4WD, 8v, 16v and Evoluzione.

Photo Lancia Delta HF Integrale

