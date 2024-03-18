The Spanish health authorities have detected at the border a second batch of Moroccan strawberries infected with hepatitis A which, on this occasion, were destined for Poland.

According to the information collected by the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (Rasff), this second notification took place last Friday, after the detection as a result of the routine border controls that are carried out for the entry of products into community territory.

Spain raised the alert to the Rasff to inform the community authorities and Poland because it was the destination of the shipment.

At the moment, the European Commission continues with this active alert, so there may be more updates on it.

Following this new case, the agricultural organization Unió Llauradora i Ramadera has asked the European Union (EU) this Monday to take “everything related to consumer health more seriously and establish more controls.”

This is the second alert in March, after at the beginning of the month another shipment with Moroccan strawberries also infected with hepatitis A was detected at the border, destined for the Spanish market.

