With a press conference held today in Milan, the global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced that the monoclonal antibody tezepelumab, the new treatment for severe uncontrolled asthma, has obtained the green light from Aifa for reimbursement. Tezepelumab is the first of a new class of drugs, inhibitors of the epithelial cytokine Tslp (thymic stromal lymphopoietin), which act upstream of the inflammatory process triggered by various triggers such as viruses, bacteria, allergens, smoking. The approval of the Italian regulatory agency is based on the positive results of the Phase 2b Pathway Study and the Phase 3 Navigator Study which showed the efficacy of tezepelumab in terms of reduction of disease exacerbations, improvement of lung function, control of symptoms of illness and quality of life. The long-term safety and effectiveness of the treatment, however, were confirmed in the Destination two-year extension study.