Healthcare costs for asylum seekers will rise sharply in 2023 compared to previous years. This is clear from the tender documents of the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA), which the NRC saw after Trau’s report. In 2022, the admission agency spent more than 155.5 million euros on promoting health care, and 225 million in 2023.

“Costs depend in part on the number of residents under the responsibility of the COA,” the authority wrote in the tender documents. Figures show the number of asylum seekers increased by just over 12 percent between 2022 and 2023, while costs increased by more than 44 percent. The cost of individual care per resident of registration and reception centers increased from approximately 3,000 to approximately 3,900 euros.

It is unclear from the tender documents where exactly the cost increase came from, and COA was reluctant to respond immediately. The rise is striking as the past year has also seen strong criticism of the poor quality of healthcare for asylum seekers. The Health and Youth Inspectorate concluded a year ago that “serious shortcomings” in the care of residents in crisis shelters resulted in “serious risks”. For example, only emergency care is available there, no care that could be delayed any longer.

A little guide

Last year, the NRC wrote about problems with the health care COA offers to asylum seekers at crisis reception sites. For example, the secondment company Arts & Specialist places inexperienced primary care physicians in emergency rooms where they must solve medical problems with few resources and little guidance. They can only ask questions to the remote therapist over the phone.

In the bidding documents, COA makes a health care spending forecast for 2024; they will be another 33 percent higher than 2023 costs. They will amount to 300 million euros. Expected growth in COA communities is greater than between 2022 and 2023, at just over 30 percent.

Read also: Arts & Specialist secondment agency income model: minimum care for asylum seekers for maximum profit