Serious head-on accident between two cars in Mottola, unfortunately three boys aged 31, 26 and 23 lost their lives instantly

A very serious road accident occurred yesterday in the Mottola area. Unfortunately three young boys, who were in the same car, lost their lives. While an entire family, made up of mother, father and child, is now hospitalized for checks.

The police are obviously working on the incident, having first closed the road to traffic, then taken the necessary findings and are currently trying to reconstruct exactly how the accident occurred. Among these things also any responsibilities.

According to information released by some local media, the serious accident occurred late yesterday afternoon, Sunday 17 March. Precisely along the state road 100, which connects Bari and Taranto. The three boys were all on board the Peugeot, but it is not yet clear where they were headed. When suddenly, the unthinkable happened.

For reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the young people collided head-on with a BMW, with an entire family on board. The clash immediately appeared very serious and in fact passers-by who witnessed the scene promptly alerted both the officers and the health workers.

Accident in Mottola, who are the victims and what has emerged about the incident

CREDIT: ALL IN 4K

Doctors soon intervened to help those involved. However, they couldn’t do anything more for the three boys. From what the local newspaper, Bari Today, writes, they were: Antonio Panzitta aged 31, two girls aged 23 and 26, called Silvia Scardamaglia and Marcella Risoli, all originally from Calabria.

From what has emerged behind the accident there should be a risky overtaking. However, only further investigations will provide confirmation of what happened in that place.

When the doctors arrived, unfortunately there was nothing left that could be done for them. In fact, they had no choice but to witness their heartbreaking deaths. The news is starting to spread in their community and therefore there are many people saddened by these losses.