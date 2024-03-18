After the Easter holidays, the Royal Family ensured a statement from the princess on her actual health conditions.

The wall of silence on Princess Kate’s real health conditions will perhaps fall after April 17, the date of the end of the Easter holidays. This was officially declared by sources close to Kate Middleton. Kate and William will speak to the press to silence the rumors and false news that have circulated recently about the British royal house. The occasion will be given by the birthday celebrations of his son Louis.

The vortex of scandal that engulfed the young couple took them by surprise because they hoped to have created a protective net around the princess. According to their plans, the period immediately following Kate’s surgery should have passed in peace. But this was not the case and the obsession of public opinion, accompanied by some media gaffes by the family, generated confusion and anxiety.

The official spokesperson for the royal family said:

“We were very clear from the start that Kate would be away until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only provide updates when something was significant.”

To the leak of news on the actual health conditions of Kate, who has probably undergone an “ileostomy” operation, were added indiscreet rumors about a hypothetical betrayal of William with Rose Hambury. The scandal over the retouched photo was like icing on an already succulent cake. Phil Chetwynd, global director of the France Press agency, declared his surprise at having to withdraw a photo sent to him by the British royals. In-depth checks on the authenticity of images are usually reserved for news that comes from complex political regimes.

Kensington Palace has lost many points ofis royal family. Kate and William have assured that they will speak together and very clearly to resolve unresolved issues.

