Perla Vatiero has committed yet another gaffe and this time risks disqualification just a few days before the final!

If we think about the Big Brother contestants we cannot help but take Perla Vatiero into consideration. The girl is often at the center of the scene, but her behavior did not turn out to be the best.

In fact, for a few hours now, there has been little talk of the woman’s possible disqualification. Here because!

Big Brother, Perla Vatiero protagonist of yet another gaffe: what she did

It is not the first time that Perla Vatiero ends up at the center of the scene following her very strange statements or behaviors. This time, however, the young girl who became famous for her story with Mirko Brunetti on Temptation Island would have made a serious mistake that many have noticed.

As mentioned before, Perla often makes grammatical errors and makes lapses in style that are immediately apparent to those who look at her. However, this is something that is not so serious, as these errors contribute to making her character unique and inimitable in the eyes of the public.

In other contexts, however, there is a risk of saying things or implementing behaviors that can ultimately offend the most sensitive people, as happened in this circumstance. So what has Pearl been up to?

Perla offends the audience by saying the N Word

Apparently Perla would have uttered the N Word again, an event that already occurred some time ago in different circumstances. It all happened while the girl was calmly talking to Alessio Falsone and she certainly didn’t intend to offend anyone.

A few hours earlier the women of the house received an unexpected surprise from the authors, who allowed them to celebrate with the presence of some Cuban dancers. They all had fun and at the end they told what happened to the men in that context.

Perla Vatiero at Gf Yesterday there were ni***s. I mean, there were the kids over there.

Perla certainly did not use this phrase with the intention of harming others, but some viewers still complained following the exclamation. In fact, it must be said that a few editions ago, Fausto Leali was disqualified for a similar gesture. What measures will be taken against her?