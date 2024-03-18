loading…

Haiti is plunged into chaos after gangsters take to the streets and attempt to overthrow the government. The local military and police seemed empowered to deal with the gangsters. Photo/REUTERS

PORT AU PRINCE – Haiti, a country in the Caribbean, was plunged into chaos after armed gangster groups took to the streets of the capital. They attempted to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The local police and military appeared helpless in the face of the gangsters’ wrath. This condition has forced Western diplomats to leave the local capital, Port-Au-Prince.

“The United States military has conducted operations to enhance the security of the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, allow our embassy mission operations to continue, and allow non-essential personnel to leave,” read an announcement by the US Military’s Southern Command last week.

“Transportation of personnel in and out of the embassy was also carried out, consistent with our standard practices to enhance Embassy security,” the announcement continued.

CARICOM, an alliance of Caribbean countries, has summoned envoys from the United States, France, Canada and the United Nations to attend a meeting last Monday in Jamaica to discuss the violence and how to provide aid to Haiti.

Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said the countries would work to bring order and restore trust in the Haitian people.

“The villain has now been [mengambil] change country. “There is no government, it is a failed society,” he said when describing Haiti’s conditions.

According to the AFP report, with increasing dysfunction, many bodies were seen lying on the streets of Port-au-Prince. The unrest has displaced 362,000 Haitians, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Haitian Military Strength

How strong is the Haitian military so that it is powerless to guarantee the country’s security from the wrath of gangsters?