Things are getting more interesting in the automotive world. If a brand invites us to try a new model, then when we arrive, it turns out that this brand no longer exists. We came for the Wey Coffee 02, but instead found the GWM Wey 03. Same big crossover, new name.

Since 1984, the GWM (Great Wall Motor) company decided to unite the sub-brands Wey and Ora for Europe under its own name and provide models with insignificant numbers instead of sonorous standard names. For example, the Ora Funky Cat is now called GWM Ora 03. It’s a shame, especially because this thing really looks like Funky Cat. Well, even if next week they call it Hatsiflatsi 2300 Kukkuk: whatever they do.

We’re wondering if the Wey 03 can convince us that China can also produce good PHEVs in addition to good EVs. In any case, GWM has taken an interesting approach: the Wey 03 has an electric range of 136 kilometers thanks to a 34 kWh battery. There are full-fledged electric vehicles that have to make do with less.

Internal combustion engine GWM Wey 03

It has a choice of one or two electric motors to complement the 204 horsepower of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. In the AWD version, you have 442 hp and you’ll go from 0 to 60 in 5.3 seconds. You can also do 50kW fast charging and tow 2000kg. GWM has planned a European rollout later in 2024 and only mentions an approximate price in Germany: 45 to 50 thousand or closer to 60 for the thickest version. You get a five-year unlimited warranty – eight years/100,000 miles on the battery.

The Wey 03 is roughly the size of an Audi Q5 and looks like a mix of DS, Lincoln and various 2017 Korean designs. Not very distinctive, and that continues into its interior: large screens, wood details, Alcantara, embroidered diamond shapes as far as the eye can see. Heated and ventilated seats and an Infinity audio system come standard. If you want, decorative lighting in all the colors of the rainbow will work with music, like your homemade computer from the past. You can purify the air in your car through an app before you get in it because… well, I have no idea.

Photo: © GVM

The steering wheel is a little far away, but the interior is very spacious and the seats are absolutely comfortable, with good thigh and lumbar support. The finishing is also beautifully done, down to the smallest compartments and doors, as is the sound insulation: you can hear very little of the road unless it falls apart (we drive in the Rome area).

PHEV needs some work

The GWM Wey 03 is noticeably heavy, its chassis is not very forgiving, and sometimes you have to apply a lot of pressure when braking. The steering is nothing special and at full throttle the petrol engine takes a while to wake up to; then you take off like a rocket. The four-cylinder engine is quiet, vibration-free and looks refined, as does the nine-speed DCT automatic transmission.

So nothing groundbreaking, but not crazy, you might say. But let’s start again: digital nonsense completely turns the experience on its head. A vague squeak about nothing, an insistent “pay attention!” when you look at the central screen (where you have to control everything), the camera view of your front wheel at crucial moments of navigation, the steering “assist” that nudges you towards oncoming traffic on an unmarked road… Annoying, dangerous, stupid . General contours are good, GWM; Now about the subtleties.

Technical characteristics of GWM Wey 03 AWD Luxury (2024)

Motor

1,998 cc

four-cylinder turbo hybrid

442 pcs.

685 Nm

Drive

four wheels

9v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/unit in 5.3 s

maximum speed 230 km/unit.

Consumption (average)

0.5 l/100 km

15 g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,668 x 1,890 x

1,730 mm (LxWxH)

2745 mm (wheelbase)

2.220 kg

55 l (gasoline)

Luggage space, number

Prices

nnb (Netherlands)

nnb (B)