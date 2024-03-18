Green homes, heavy depreciations if the energy class is not high. Italians’ money at risk

Buying and selling a house becomes even more complicated. After the definitive approval of the European directive on the reduction of emissions from buildings, especially residential ones, citizens who already own a property and those about to purchase find themselves faced with a major problem, which until recently was considered negligible: the energy rating.

The objectives set by Brussels are not at all easy to achieve and require cutting the average energy requirement of residential buildings by 16% by 2030 and by 22-25% by 2035. An uncomfortable situation for both situations, as for those He already owns a house, the doubts are about the interventions to be done to keep up with the law and obviously about their cost. And, on the other hand, there is no less fear of seeing one’s property depreciated (and quite a bit) if it were to remain in a low class.

While, for those who are about to buy now, the dilemma is above all one: is it better to spend more today for a house in a high energy class, or settle for a class F or G to think about it and find a solution later?

As Milano Finanza writes, the government has two years to develop a plan on how to implement the directive and present it to the EU commission. Which in turn poses a further question to homeowners: is it better to move immediately with the necessary interventions or wait for the government’s plan, with the risk of having to do everything in a hurry in the end, and at higher prices as happened in the days of Super bonus?

For existing owners, as Manuel Castoldi of Rete Irene explains to MF, to “update” their energy class we are talking about an average cost of between 400 and 600 euros per square meter, including thermal insulation, boiler, fixtures and also a share in renewable energy, which therefore allows us to recover something with the self-production of energy. “For a house of 90-100 square meters you therefore need 40-45 thousand euros, a sum that is not within everyone’s reach both in terms of availability of capital and fiscal capacity to allow its recovery later”, concludes the expert.

The alternative, however, for those who have yet to buy the house, is to purchase a newly built property, the only ones with energy class A or B. In this case, however, the expense would be approximately 20-25% more.

Another option would be to buy a house in class F and G, setting the objective of carrying out the necessary interventions to improve efficiency. In the event that these are not carried out, some experts speak of a possible devaluation of 40% if the necessary interventions are not carried out, but as Milano Finanza explains, this figure could even reach 100% of the devaluation if the low energy class potential buyers ensuring that no one wants to buy the house. This is a fact that would cause many problems for Italians, leading to an inevitable overall devaluation of all real estate assets of several billion euros.