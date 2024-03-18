Green homes directive, definitive stop to gas boilers. All deadlines

Only a passage to the EU Council, which is expected to be a pure formality, separates the European directive on “green homes” (Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, EPBD) from its adoption after approval by the European Parliament on Tuesday 12 March. The text requires Member States to reduce the average primary energy consumption of residential buildings by 16% by 2030 and by 20-22% by 2035, with 55% of this reduction coming from the renovation of buildings with the worse.

According to the agreement, all new buildings will have to be zero-emission starting from 2030, an objective which is brought forward to 2028 for those owned by public authorities. The ultimate goal is to make Europe’s entire building stock climate-neutral by 2050, in line with the European Union’s goal of reducing emissions to net zero by mid-century.

We remind you that, according to estimates by the EU Commission, the over 100 million European buildings consume a third of the bloc’s energy and represent a third of its CO2 emissions. A mandatory step is therefore the banning of gas boilers. This will happen starting from 2040, a deadline that has been postponed by five years compared to the deadline initially hypothesized by the EU Commission.

By then at the latest, therefore, are we expected to have all devices powered by fossil fuels replaced with more sustainable alternatives? As reported by the QualeEnergia.it website, the European Commission has not yet allocated new economic resources under the directive. The issue of financing for this transition – currently delegated to the Member States – will be the subject of a subsequent act, to be approved within one year of the entry into force of the EPBD. There is actually little clarity on what the directive on stopping fossil fuel boilers by 2040 provides, as admitted by a source who follows these dossiers at Mase, who estimates (but his is a personal interpretation) that the deadline of 2040 will result in a “commercial ban” for this type of device, which will therefore no longer be able to be sold, while those still present and in buildings will not be outlawed.

The same interpretation is given by Assothermica, the Confindustria association of producers of heating systems: owners of gas boilers operating in 2039 will not be forced to replace them, is the answer given to our doubt by the association, which, it informs us, is working on the definition to ensure that a boiler powered by a certain percentage of renewable gas can continue to be placed on the market and consequently installed in the future.

Other interpretations of the EPBD, however, suggest that the 2040 objective should also be achieved with replacements of the existing installed base: the text (in Annex 2) in fact speaks of “gradual elimination of fossil fuels in heating and cooling to progressively obtain the complete elimination of fossil fuel boilers by 2040.” However, between now and the end of the next decade, we expect initiatives to be implemented – especially financial and economic – to replace as many gas or LPG boilers with alternatives such as heat pumps and/or solar thermal. EU member countries could also make use of the Social Climate Fund, which should mobilize at least 86.7 billion euros in the period 2026-2032, created to prevent the most affected vulnerable groups, such as families in energy poverty, from falling behind in the transition.

From next year, incentives for installing gas boilers will also be prohibited, while those for hybrid heating systems (which combine boilers and heat pumps or solar thermal) will be promoted. Currently in Italy it is possible, for example, to replace your boiler with another system powered by fossil fuels by using three incentives: Ecobonus, Superbonus and Renovation Bonus. But these benefits will no longer cover this specific intervention starting from 2025.

When talking about the ban on gas boilers in relation to the EPBD, the EU executive refers on its website to “stand-alone boilers powered by fossil fuels”, therefore to “autonomous” systems. A phrase that keeps the door open to hybrid boilers powered in part by renewable sources. Depending on the more stringent or less stringent definition that the EU Commission will give of these devices (clarifications are expected after approval by the EU Council, perhaps by mid-April) the controversial hydrogen ready boilers certified to also work with certain percentages of hydrogen could for example be permitted in new and renovated buildings. The stop to the installation of new heating systems powered by fossil fuels therefore risks being partially circumvented, thus delaying the full decarbonisation of buildings.