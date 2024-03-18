Rushing will not help. Nearly 28 months ago, the House of Representatives passed a motion calling on the Cabinet to “end closed-door care for teenagers” and focus on “outpatient care, appropriate assistance, close-to-home living, stability, love, attention and structure.” Last December, more than two years later, outgoing Secretary of State Maarten van Ooyen (VWS, Christian Union) appointed an “administrative driver” to give “additional strength” to the “conversion and phasing out” of institutionalization of needy children. institutions. On Tuesday, Beyerse’s Yolanda was invited to shed some light on what is needed from this driving force, former councilor Leon Meyer. From Badgers: “I hope the situation improves. But now it looks like we’re starting all over again. And in recent years, many children have been re-traumatized by being placed in these institutions.” Joland, from Beyerse, is a professor of forensic youth work at Erasmus University Rotterdam and has been very concerned for many years about the often disastrous impact that imprisoning children in juvenile care has on them. She recently consulted with Jason Bhugwandass, who compiled a report based on his own experiences and those of over fifty others in the most severe form of residential care for young people, called Very Intensive Short-Term Observation and Stabilization (ZIKOS), for young people. with complex behavioral problems who are in psychiatric crisis. In the report, they report a range of abuses, from bullying and prolonged isolation to rape by staff. Following earlier reports from Jason Bhugwandass, healthcare workers had previously decided to stop seeing patients. The municipalities decided not to send young people to these departments anymore. The Health and Youth Inspectorate is investigating. Read also: Jason talks about abuses in closed child care facilities

Locked up after a difficult childhood

Anyone who wonders how it is possible that children in need of care are treated so poorly in closed youth institutions should know that these children were once, until the 1970s, mainly placed in private institutions, but Since then, more and more people, due to the disappearance of these shelters, have been placed in youth prisons along with juvenile offenders.

These judicial institutions had been relatively open and fairly liberal for decades, but by the 1960s and 1970s they had become what could hardly be called anything other than a prison. And despite all the good intentions, says Whit Beyerse, housing itself has a negative impact on children who have had to face “civil incarceration.”

Professor of Forensic Youth Work Jolande from Beyerse In recent years, many children have been traumatized by being institutionalized.

“Children like Jason had difficult childhoods, were abused and then put in prison. I can understand his indignation,” Whit Beyerse said in her inaugural lecture nearly two years ago.

A book she published in 2008 found that about half of the prison population in juvenile justice facilities consists of young people who have not been convicted but need help. And: “Of this population, 80 percent required outpatient care. This help is not enough.”

Touching was the story of Valerie, a girl from The Hague who was the subject of a controversial documentary, who had drug-addicted parents, was initially raised by her grandmother and had to wait nine months for treatment in a judicial facility.

Traumatic months, many young people themselves say, during which sometimes they even turn to crime as a result. From Bejerse: “There is no suitable help for them. And by keeping them too closed, you are depriving many young people of a chance for a future when we also need them as a society.”

Few suitable alternatives

Politicians have long believed that it is time to end closed youth care. And there really is progress. “There is a trend towards smaller institutions and shorter stays,” says Mariel Bruening, professor of youth law at Leiden University. The sector itself has been doing this for several years, says Jeugdzorg Nederland, a trade association of organizations that provide care, youth protection or probation for youth. The number of children placed in care is halved, from 1,719 in 2018 to 983 in 2022.

“The cuts are well underway,” says a Youth Care Netherlands spokesman. “However, the situation is still stagnant. To reduce further, you need suitable and suitable alternatives. And that’s where things are going wrong now.” The idea is that closed child care facilities will give way to open and smaller facilities in residential areas. This requires new locations or reconstruction of existing ones. “Intensive counseling for young people requires more and sometimes differently trained staff. It takes time and money,” said the same Youth Care Netherlands representative.

While understanding the complex circumstances in closed youth care facilities, the question remains how the excesses described by the young people in Jason Bhugwandass’s report could occur. Marie-Lies van Stenderen, a child and youth psychiatrist from Utrecht, suspects this. “In principle, closed institutions employ well-intentioned people, but they lack knowledge and resources. They want to, but they can’t.”

Knocking on the wall

She says she visited the facilities as a “consulting psychiatrist” but was unable to do anything. “You have no mandate.” She found young people in solitary confinement, such as a girl who banged her head against the wall all night. “The guards were desperate and from behind the wall they told her to remain silent. They don’t understand that such a girl does this not to spite them, but because she is afraid. The guards are not trained for this. I said it would be better to come every half hour, sit next to her and help her throughout the night. That’s all I could do,” says Van Stinderen.

In general, employees of closed youth care facilities should receive much better care from their own facility. Van Steenderen: “The staff are going through unpleasant situations. They spat in their faces, the children cut themselves. Employees should feel safe and “supported” by the organization, like a good mother gives to her child. Team members must be able to lean on the organization. This is not enough now. Every person is intrinsically motivated to help. But when there is no money and time, everything becomes more difficult. Then you will get excess.”

child and adolescent psychiatrist Marie-Lies van Stenderen Carers in closed departments want to, but cannot

You can end closed youth care by taking children somewhere else, but you can also make all youth settings, including those for punished young people, safer and more livable, and more developmental and nurturing. Like in Spain. From Beyerse: “Spain is no richer than the Netherlands. However, much more money goes to youth institutions. In Jason’s report, the recorded girls say that they sometimes call a lawyer to make some kind of human contact, or that they have to do strange tasks to stay in the group longer. It’s different in Spain.”

Young people can only be placed there under criminal law. And in closed institutions, Wit Beyers saw how young people cooked and ate together, composed music and painted Picasso’s “Guernica,” swam and attended yoga classes. The judge who imposed the measure regularly visits the young people to see how they are doing. In the psychiatric department there is direct contact with a psychiatrist and a psychologist who supervise each young person as a couple. “And if a child goes crazy, the staff doesn’t immediately run around and press panic buttons, like here, but waits and calms the child in a soft, child-friendly space.”

The diagnosis comes too late

Perhaps closed child care also serves as a cri de coeur from youth lawyer Rainier Feiner: “Very vulnerable children should not be placed outside their region.” According to Feiner, most children are placed away from family, school, sports and social life, in a closed institution, “somewhere in the middle of nowhere”, parents often do not have the money and resources to visit and care for their child. in your environment so that your stay in a closed juvenile facility is as short as possible. Moreover, Feiner argues, the treatment design is flawed.

“Youth care needs to learn from its big brother, mental health care. Vulnerable or confused people are allowed in only after a diagnosis has been made and appropriate treatment has been prescribed.” On the other hand, residential child care settings typically recognize only symptoms, such as those arising from behavioral problems, and then “follow standard group treatment,” Feiner says. “Although it is usually caused by a mental disorder. This is often noticed much later. Meanwhile, these vulnerable children have been in the institution for too long and are suffering from trauma. It’s better to send them on a trip around the world. Staying is harmful to young people, and that’s sad because every practitioner wants to help these young people,” Feiner says.

Moreover, it is unwise, says juvenile law professor Mariel Bruening, to completely close closed units for young people with very serious problems. Bruening: “There are fifty to a hundred children who are truly in crisis, who urgently need help, and for whom there is no alternative. You can’t leave children with a serious eating disorder or suicidal thoughts out in the cold. But then there must be much better help for these children. Let the government take control and invest in the best people, reward them well and provide a climate based not on repression but on positivity.”

