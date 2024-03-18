The composer and philosopher Giovanni Allevi will participate, next Wednesday, in ‘Happiness on Tour. Lives – Stories of happiness’, a free show dedicated to happiness, which will be held at the Assago Forum in Milan, on the occasion of World Happiness Day 2024. The maestro Allevi will give an audience of thousands of high school students in the morning show, a precious testimony through which spectators will be able to draw important food for thought and live a strong educational experience in the search for their own happiness.

It will be a highly anticipated participation, which will exceptionally see maestro Allevi in ​​a different context than the concert one. A rare occasion at this time in which the artist, who continues his therapeutic journey due to multiple myeloma, is totally immersed in his return to music, with an exhilarating international tour of concerts that are already all sold out.

“It is an honor for us to have maestro Allevi at ‘Happiness on tour’ – states Walter Rolfo, president of the Felicità Foundation -. His unique testimony, a symbol of strength and tenacity, can offer students, and all of us, great inspiration so as not to forget that we can learn to be happy. I would like to thank him warmly for his special and precious contribution.” ‘Happiness on Tour’ is a show organized by the Felicità Foundation with the patronage of the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan. A free event, which will start from 9.30am with a focus mainly on high schools, and will continue in the evening from 9pm, open to all upon reservation on the Felicità Foundation.