Although the European country has not added alcoholic hangover to its list of occupational diseases, the hoax has its origins in the ruling of a German court in 2019.

“Germany recognizes a hangover as an occupational disease and is a cause for medical leave” read the words of an apparent headline. Below, a screenshot of a newspaper reports that the information comes from Berlin. “For when in Peru,” some users comment.

After a quick search on Google, several entries appear with a header similar to the publications, which place this supposed news in 2019. However, the real information has been distorted.

A German court did describe a hangover as a “disease” on a civil level



On June 8, 2018, the Tenth Chamber specialized in commercial matters of the Frankfurt District Court (Landgericht) issued ruling 3-10 O 67/17, in which it sanctioned the advertising of two products “to avoid a hangover” and It forced the defendant to withdraw it, according to an article published in Nexos and written by Arnulfo Mateos, a doctor in Law from the Ruprechts-Karl Heidelberg University in Germany.

In his ruling, Landgericht highlighted: “The advertising claim ‘Formula based on studies’ is misleading. “There is no evidence that this advertising claim is accurate.”

Approximately one year later, the Sixth Civil Chamber of the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt (Oberlandesgericht – OLG) dismissed the defense’s appeal of the district court’s ruling. The new ruling (6 U 114/18), issued by the OLG on September 12, 2019, also considered that the advertisements for the “anti-hangover drink” and the “anti-hangover shot” infringed article 7 of the Food Information Regulation (LMIV) of the European Union. Part of the standard stated: “Food information shall not attribute to any food the properties of preventing, treating or curing any human disease.”

To punish “misleading advertising” based on European food law, the regional court expanded the definition of the term “disease.”

“The symptoms associated with excessive alcohol consumption (“alcoholic hangover”) are classified as an illness within the meaning of Art. 7 III LMIV. Therefore, claims that a food is suitable to prevent or alleviate these symptoms are inadmissible” (…). Later, the ruling supported: “The term is not explained in greater detail in the regulations. It should be interpreted broadly in the interests of the most effective health protection possible.” He also added: “Disease is understood as any alteration, even minor or temporary, of the normal state or normal activity of the body.”

Thus, the consequence was that the defendants were unable to promote that their products prevented or cured alcoholic hangovers.

The court’s decision was widely reported by DW, Spiegel, The Guardian, The New York Times, CNN, BBC and 20 Minutes, in the context of the 2019 Oktoberfest in Munich.

In statements to RTL, regarding this news, lawyer Martin Schnel considered that “the ruling should not be transferred to labor law.” “It was about the question: medicines or food? Here a civil court decided and not a labor court. Different rules apply. Therefore, this ruling does not have an immediate effect on labor law.”

At work, alcoholic hangover has not been added to the list of occupational diseases



We reviewed Annex 1 of the Ordinance on Occupational Diseases (BKV), which lists illnesses associated with work. It mentions those generated by chemical elements; physical agents; infectious agents and tropical diseases; of the respiratory tract, lungs and ovaries. Finally, from the skin and other causes.

In the first block (chemical elements) the list qualifies as occupational diseases those caused by the use of methyl alcohol (methanol). It does not mention ethyl alcohol (ethanol), used to make alcoholic beverages.

Conclusion



Germany has not recognized hangover as an occupational disease and, therefore, it is not considered that way in the workplace. The information is based on the viral news about the qualification given by a civil chamber of the regional court in 2019, within the framework of a lawsuit for advertising. We rate the posts as misleading.

