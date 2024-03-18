Great, then your insurance premium will suddenly go up because your insurer knows exactly how wild your driving is.

You can, of course, adhere to the motto “I have nothing to hide,” but it’s not always pleasant to think that your data is being traded. And not only can this happen to social media, it can also happen to your car. The modern car also collects an alarming amount of data.

There are parties who find this information extremely interesting. What about insurers, for example? If the insurer has all the data about your driving behavior, it will be able to accurately assess the likelihood that you will cause damage.

You might think that manufacturers couldn’t just hand over this data to insurers, but it actually happens. This is evidenced by a New York Times article. An American wondered why his premium suddenly increased by 21% and decided to investigate.

What happened? His insurer had a report detailing his driving behavior. It showed exactly how many kilometers he drove on what day, whether he broke the speed limit, and whether he braked or accelerated sharply.

How did the insurer obtain this information? Schafer drove a Chevrolet Bolt (the American version of the Opel Ampera-e), and GM simply sold his data. And, probably, he himself gave permission for this. But hey, who reads the fine print?

Legally this is probably undeniable, but at the same time it is a very sneaky practice. According to the New York Times, General Motors, Honda, Kia and Hyundai, among others, are to blame.

Please note: This applies to the USA. Luckily, privacy laws in the EU are somewhat stricter, so you have nothing to fear here. By the way, in the Netherlands there are driving insurance policies that provide a discount for good behavior. But then you consciously decide to share data to show how exemplary you are in traffic.

Bron: New York Times

