Paolo Gentiloni, new rules in Europe with a more long-term vision

“More defense spending, more investments in the Green Deal and digital and smarter rules, tailored to each country and which have a more long-term vision” are some aspects of Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni’s European political vision. In various statements and interviews the Italian politician, who clearly confirmed that he no longer wants to run again in Europe, but that he wants to return to politics in Italy, outlined the current problems and the next strategies that should be implemented by European institution. First of all, a “j’accuse” against the too severe past rules which have brought about an austerity that is difficult to manage in countries in crisis, such as Greece. Today finally, also due to the pandemic, the rules have become more flexible.

The crisis, we are all aware by now, can affect any member of the eurozone, and rich Germany, now in crisis, is a clear example of this. And, according to Gentiloni, the mistakes of the past should no longer be repeated and optimism can make its way into common thought. In fact, after the harsh crisis of 2020, Europe has recovered, even faster than China. Then in 2022, due to the energy crises, inflation and the war between Russia and Ukraine, a slowdown was felt with 11 eurozone countries in crisis.

Paolo Gentiloni, the most difficult moment has been overcome

According to the Italian politician, the most difficult moment has been overcome: weak growth at 0.8% but inflation has been contained. Interest rate cuts are finally expected and the current job market is quite buoyant. In the second half of the year, growth of 1.6% is assumed. The strategic issue for development passes through the reduction of rates and less rigid monetary conditions for the second part of the year, which will be a driving force for the economy. The pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the Next Generation EU funds have changed the face of the eurozone. Now the countries in difficulty are the Nordic, Baltic and Central European ones, primarily Germany and Austria.

Surprisingly, those going against the trend are the weak ones of the past such as Spain, Portugal and Greece. Italy and France are holding on. Now the know-it-all Germany, which told everyone how to do it, is in crisis as is its growth model. But there are several points on which to place trust, including globalization which is not dead and the changed energy mix which will bear fruit in the medium term with stronger renewables. A bit of concern regarding the possible scenarios after this year’s elections. “In some countries, anti-European forces could emerge, representing a real risk of instability, but the countries will know how to manage with balance, as Spain is doing.” The next two years will be a litmus test to demonstrate that all countries have been able to invest the PNRR money well. Italy and Spain are also in the front row for the level of funds received. Finally, Paolo Gentiloni confirms that one of the main objectives of the next Commission will be to control what will happen after 2026 because Europe could emerge from these years of weakness and confrontation more solid and stronger.