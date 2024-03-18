When art and environmental protection come together, the result can be extraordinary and each show becomes a way to actively support the fight against climate change. “I wonder how theater could not talk about Nature, about the climate crisis” these are the words of Daniele Ronco, founder and director of Mulino ad Arte, a theater company founded by him in 2012, together with Jacopo Trebbi and Costanza Frola. This group, which defines itself as a close-knit work team that has been working for years to transform dreams into projects realized for and with the public, has focused its creative energy on green production. “We love our planet and want to reflect through theater on the great challenges of our present. We strongly feel the need to live in harmony with the “home” that hosts us, because without this harmony nothing will remain of us.”

Pedal Theater Festival, Piossasco (TO)

Among the group’s many initiatives, the Pedal Theater stands out as it wants to demonstrate that it is possible to create a live show with zero impact: this is the theatrical format that allows the scene to be fed thanks to the pedaling of the audience and thus makes the spectator an element fundamental, because without him the stage would be in the dark. The scene is powered by an electric co-generation system driven by a series of bicycles connected to a storage system. This allows users to be made aware of the issue of eco-sustainability through an experiential approach: participants are asked to cycle before and during the show, effectively contributing to the self-sustainability of the event.

Mulino ad Arte

From Thursday 21st to Sunday 24th March at the Filodrammatici theater in Milan, the group’s latest work “L’altro mondo – small stories of change” will be staged, which debuted at the Todi Festival in September 2022. The performance is inspired by book of the same name by Fabio Deotto, journalist and researcher who traveled for two years from one end of the world to the other to collect direct testimonies on the climate crisis. It is a very engaging show that puts the spectators at the centre: in the first phase people are asked to write their perceptions on the proposed themes via a link which can be accessed from their mobile phones and then these will be processed and returned in the second phase, with a great dramaturgical and theatrical work.

The staging is supported by the CNR which is responsible for activating its territorial controls to identify the specific critical issues of the individual territories and to create a widespread network that favors the meeting between the artistic project and the places in which it is hosted.

This piece by the Mulino ad Arte company was born from an idea by Daniele Ronco and Luigi Saravo who is also the director: it wants to be a shared, itinerant, exciting journey through the places that bear the most signs of the climate crisis such as the Maldives , Miami, New Orleans, Santa Claus’ village in Lapland and Venice. Places that become symbols of a world that human beings persist in wanting to keep stainless but which no longer exists. A journey of loss but also of poignant beauty that will truly leave its traces of ink, because it will be the spectator, while remaining undisturbed in his armchair, who will write the ending.