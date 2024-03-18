Formia, March 18, 2024 – Regarding the issue of interference in the asphalt works on Via Rotabile, raised by the new provincial councilor Nicola Ricciardelli, the mayor of Formia, Gianluca Taddeo, wanted to intervene with the utmost clarity on this topic.

“First of all, I would like to take this opportunity to wish new Councilor Ricciardelli good luck in the provincial council elections,” comments the mayor, “I understand the euphoria of the appointment and the good intentions, but he probably didn’t make it. had the opportunity to inform you that the intervention on Via Rotabile is already about to begin thanks to the fruitful institutional discussions that, since the beginning of 2022, my administration has initiated with the province, represented by its President Gerardo Stefanelli, and with the Traffic Authority regarding the organization of Via Rotabile, in connection with than the necessary clarifications must be made to convey correct and correct information to the entire community.”

“In 2022, a few months after the start of my mandate as mayor and then as provincial councillor,” continues the mayor, “work began in 2022 on the paving of the road no. 112 Penitro-Castellorono and the square in front of the cemetery of the village of Castellonorato. The project was the subject of a memorandum of understanding between the province and the municipality of Formia.

I would like both President Stefanelli and the recently proclaimed Ricciardelli to clarify that the memorandum of understanding that the municipality of Formia is drawing up together with the province begins with negotiations with the establishment of Via Costa in the months leading up to the last summer season, also because it was necessary to define and to find adequate resources, totaling about 700,000 euros, of which 550,000 euros were paid by the province and 150,000 euros by the municipality of Formia. “Everything is fully shared by the mayor of Formia and his administration, so much so that this amount is contained in the budget that we approved today at the city council.”

Finally, regarding initiatives regarding school buildings under the jurisdiction of the provincial authority, Mayor Gianluca Taddeo emphasized that “in many complexes, work is already underway to renovate and improve their functioning, such as the Hotel Complex.” . Celletti”, “Fermi-Filangeri” and “Professional”.

