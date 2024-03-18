Senior Department of Justice and Security official Dick Schoof has tasked the National Counterterrorism and Security Coordinator with monitoring citizens with fake online accounts since 2014, even though he knew it was likely prohibited. This can be seen from the internal documents requested by the NRC.

The ministry tried to keep the documents secret for three years but was recently forced to release them. The judge imposed a fine of 100 euros on the ministry for each day of failure to provide documents.

Member of Parliament (MP) Michiel van Nispen We can really expect more from a senior civil servant

The released documents shed new light on the actions of Dick Shoof, head of NCTV until 2018 and secretary general of the Ministry of Justice and Security since 2020. In a recent interview with De Groene Amsterdammer, in which Schoof is called “the guardian of the rule of law”, he explains how important it is for the government to adhere to its own laws. “Both we civil servants and ministers must abide by the laws and regulations that we have made.”

But internal documents show Schoof pressured officials to do things he was told were probably prohibited. Since 2014, lawyers have warned him about fake accounts through which NCTV secretly monitors citizens online. There is no legal basis for this. According to legal experts, this could be seen as something that only investigative and intelligence agencies are allowed to do, and NCTV is not: secretly spying on people. They call it a “gray area” and fear it is “not legal.”

Left and right activists

Nevertheless, Schuf asked then-Minister Ivo Opstelten (Security and Justice, VVD) for permission to continue the work. A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice and Security said he did not know whether the former minister agreed to Chouf’s request. The decision will be lost. The spokesman said that despite internal “discussions” about the grounds, NCTV continued to believe that monitoring was permitted. Other questions the NRC asked Choof were not answered.

The collection of information about citizens through social networks continues after internal warnings. In 2015, it was even revealed that NCTV was storing so much sensitive data that the storage system could no longer process it. And in the spring of 2018, the organization was again informed that the collection of information was prohibited. There is no legal basis for this. The collection of special personal data is also sensitive because it also involves “a form of profiling of people,” the internal memo said.

According to lawyers, NCTV faces a fine of 20 million euros. But NCTV won’t let that stop it.

If NCTV's actions become known, lawyers write, the agency faces a fine of 20 million euros. But NCTV, under the leadership of Chouf, continues to do so.

This practice will remain unchanged until April 2021, when the NRC discovers that the Counterterrorism Coordinator has been collecting unauthorized confidential information from citizens for years. This includes political campaign leaders, religious leaders, left-wing and right-wing activists. For some, NCTV described who they were married to, how many children they had, or who they were in contact with, sometimes accompanied by photographs.

State secrets of Morocco

Messages containing such data were transmitted to municipalities, police, AIVD and even foreign security services. NCTV removes fake messages from air immediately before publishing the NRC article. A bill is then introduced to make the program legal, but it faces so much opposition from the House of Representatives that the bill has yet to pass.

One of the NCTV employees who used illegal fake profiles was senior analyst Ab el M., who is now suspected of disclosing Moroccan state secrets. For years, he collected a large amount of online information about Salafis and jihadists and wrote analyzes about it for NCTV. According to prosecutors, the analyst was in close contact with Moroccan intelligence.

Member of Parliament Michiel van Nispen (SP) calls Chouf’s actions “a very bad thing.” “We can really expect more from a senior civil servant. It is harmful to believe that the law is so easily pushed aside when it is not convenient for the government itself.”

