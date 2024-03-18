loading…

The Israeli army has indeed lost the war against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has lost the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This was confirmed by former Israeli military commander Yitzhak Brick.

“You cannot lie to many people for a long time,” said Yitzhak Brick, a former major general, in an article in the Maariv newspaper, reported by Anadolu.

“What happened in the Gaza Strip and what happened to Hezbollah in Lebanon will sooner or later happen to us,” he said.

Brick said Israel was “not prepared for a regional war, which would be thousands of times more difficult and serious than the war in the Gaza Strip.”

“Every day our soldiers are killed and seriously injured by traps and explosives when they enter booby-trapped houses without any checks, and do not take appropriate measures before entering,” he said.

The former military commander criticized Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, saying he was “detached” from reality.

“He lost control of the region a long time ago, but he started appointing colonels and lieutenant colonels like him,” he said.

“This is the most serious scandal since the formation of the army,” he said. “We have lost the war with Hamas, and we have also lost our allies in the world in huge numbers.”

Brick said if the political and military situation continues like this, “we will be in a much worse situation than before the attacks on the Gaza Strip.”