Foreign students attacked during tarawih prayers in India. Photo/Gujarat Police/BBC

NEW DELHI – Police in India have arrested two people after several international students were attacked in a university dormitory while carrying out prayers during the month of Ramadan.

Gujarat Police officials say a heated debate over prayer locations led to a physical attack at Gujarat University in western India. Police sources said five students were treated for injuries.

India’s foreign ministry said the Gujarat government was taking “decisive action” against the perpetrators.

GS Malik, Ahmedabad city police commissioner, told reporters that around two dozen people entered the hostel on Saturday evening and turned away students from praying, asking them to do so at the mosque.

“They argued over the issue, attacked and threw stones. “They also damaged their rooms,” he said, reported by the BBC. He added that a team has been formed to investigate the case.

Another senior police official told reporters that the arrested men, Hitesh Mewada and Bharat Patel, were residents of Ahmedabad. They have not made any public statements while in police custody.

Three of the injured students have been discharged from hospital while the other two are in stable condition.

The BBC reported that there were many rocks and damaged vehicles at the scene. Videos circulating online showed the mob raising Hindu religious slogans as they attacked students, damaging vehicles and throwing stones.

Navid Siddique, a student from Afghanistan who was injured in the attack, told the Times of India newspaper that he and other students were performing Tarawih, special evening prayers performed during the month of Ramadan, when three people entered the dormitory and started questioning them.

“A quarrel broke out and they came back with a bigger crowd armed with stones, iron pipes and attacked us. They went on a rampage in the hostel, attacking students in their rooms and destroying property and vehicles,” he told the newspaper.