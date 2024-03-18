It’s been a long process, but according to EuroFleet Consult, the rules of the game for the Flemish EV Premium are finally on paper. This amount can be up to 5,000 euros for a new electric car and up to 3,000 euros for a used electric car. What requirements must be met? Let’s take a look:

Flemish EV Premium for new electric vehicles

The Flemish premium for an electric car in 2024 will be 5,000 euros if the cost of the car does not exceed 40,000 euros (invoice). Interesting: the bonus of 5,000 euros also applies to demo cars previously registered with a car dealer. The demonstration vehicle may have no more than 6,000 km on the odometer and be no more than 2 years old.

View the list of eligible new electric vehicles HERE!

Flemish used EV Premium car

The Flemish premium for a used electric car in 2024 will be 3,000 euros. The vehicle must be at least 3 and no more than 8 years old from the date of first use (not from the date of first registration). The price of a new car could not exceed 60,000 euros. The Flemish government itself has compiled a table of list prices for (old) electric vehicles. You can view it HERE.

Who can apply for the Flemish Electric Vehicle Award?

The award is available to individuals, car sharing companies, self-employed individuals (individual entrepreneurs), representatives of liberal professions and non-profit organizations. However, a non-profit organization is not eligible to participate in the program if its activities are subject to corporate tax and tax benefits can be used (for example, an increased tax deduction for a public charging station).