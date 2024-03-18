The Fiat brand is leader in the pick-up segment in South America, where it is preparing to launch the new Titano, the new D-segment pick-up which joins the other models in the range, which already includes the Fiat Toro (from 4.9 metres) and the more compact Strada (about 4 and a half metres). The pick-up is intended for the markets of Latin America and Africa, i.e. Brazil and Algeria. The name “Titan” is inspired by Greek mythology that challenges Zeus and the other Olympian gods, highlighting his strength. The name also has a link with the metal titanium, known for its high strength and durability, underlining the robustness of the pickup,

Titano, the dimensions of the Fiat pick-up

The new Fiat Titano has a length of 5,330 mm, a width of 2,221 mm (with mirrors), a height of 1,898 mm (with longitudinal bars) and a wheelbase of 3,180 mm. The pick-up has true off-road characteristics, with a ground clearance of 235 mm, an approach angle of 29° and a departure angle of 27°.

Fiat Titano pick-up in twist on the dirt road

The body is 1,630 mm long, 1,600 mm wide and 516 mm high, for a useful capacity of 1,314 litres, which drops to 1,211 with the load compartment cover. The Titano is also equipped with light alloy wheels up to 18″. Speaking of cargo, the pick-up has a load capacity of over one ton, precisely 1,020 kg, and a towing capacity of 3,500 kg.

The new Fiat Titano outside stands out for its innovative front grille which anticipates the new stylistic language of the brand, with precise and robust geometric shapes, together with a reinterpretation of the Fiat Flag for a more dynamic and modern appearance. The LED daytime running lights and front bumper complete the aggressive look of the model. On the outside, chrome door handles and mirrors with side steps add further refinement to the pickup.

Fiat Titano front 3/4 pick-up

Titano 3/4 rear pickup

Titano pick-up in off road

Titano pick-up twisting on the dirt road

Titano pick-up twisting on the dirt road

Titano 3/4 rear pickup

Titano pickup in twist on the dirt road

Fiat Titano side pickup

Titan with Mopar accessories

Mopar motorcycle carrier

Cockpit dashboard

Passenger seatsFiat Titano pick-up for Brazil

Inside, the Titano provides a comfortable and functional environment with large storage spaces, including compartments under the seats and retractable hooks on the back of the front seats for hanging bags or backpacks up to 4kg. The dashboard boasts a 4.2″ color digital display and a 10″ central multimedia system, both oriented towards the driver for greater ease of use. You can also connect and charge electronic devices via the two accessible USB ports on the center console.

Fiat Titano pick-up Volcano cockpit dashboard

The seats are covered in leather with stitching that enhances the luxury of the model. The front ones are electrically adjustable, while the rear ones are modular and foldable to increase load capacity up to 100 kg behind the second row. The multifunction steering wheel is also covered in leather with the Fiat logo.

Engines

The Fiat Titano pick-up is powered by a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine, which delivers 180 HP and 370 Nm of torque. With a top speed of 175 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 14.7 seconds, it has sufficient performance for everyday needs. The declared consumption is 9.6 km/litre, both in the city and on extra-urban roads, in the approval cycle for South America.

Fiat Titano pick-up engine compartment

The rear differential is manually lockable, allowing you to select between three traction modes: 2H for rear-wheel drive, 4H for permanent all-wheel drive and 4L for tackling off-road terrain.

ADAS and on-board technology

The new Fiat Titano is full of technology, with a customizable 10″ multimedia display with integrated TomTom navigation, support for Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and a 4.2″ digital instrument panel. It also has dual zone climate control, keyless start (keyless entry’n go) and a useful steering wheel position warning to avoid collisions.

One of its distinctive features is the 360° off-road camera, which facilitates parking maneuvers and activates automatically in the presence of obstacles while driving, thanks to the four external cameras which guarantee a complete view of the surrounding environment.

Fiat Titano pick-up in off road

In terms of safety, the Titano is equipped with six airbags, seven safety handles and numerous driver assistance systems, including lane line recognition, hill descent control (HDC) and tire pressure monitoring (TPMS). It also features ESP, hill start assist, traction control and Trailer Swing Control to ensure stability when towing. ABS with EBD contributes to safer and more efficient braking.

Prices and fittings

The Fiat Titano is available on the Brazilian market in three versions: Endurance, Volcano and Ranch. Prices start from 219,990 Brazilian reals (around 40,200 euros) for the Endurance trim, 239,990 Brazilian reals (around 43,800 euros) for the Volcano and 259,990 Brazilian reals (around 47,500 euros) for the top of the range Ranch.

As regards equipment, the Endurance is designed for mainly work use, equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, plastic mats, refrigerated glove box and 17″ iron wheels.

Fiat Titano pick-up Endurance setup

The Titano Volcano is an intermediate version with automatic transmission, floor covering of the body, rear camera, fog lights, 17″ alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel with controls on the spokes, carpet mats and chrome rear bumper. Finally, the Titano Ranch is the top of the range trim level and includes a 360° camera, driving aid suite, dual-zone climate control, LED lights and tonneau protection.

Photo Fiat Titano

Read also:

→ N1 truck and pick-up: who can drive it and when? → Peugeot Landtrek pick-up features → Off-road and 4×4 activities

If you are passionate about off-roading, four-wheel drive and off-road adventures, don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine elabora.com/4×4-abbonamento

DEVELOPMENT 4×4 stores

→ What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!