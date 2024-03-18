Father of the children who died with mother Stefania in Bologna, torn by grief: what his employer did

It is an inconsolable torment that George Panaite Birta is feeling, the father of the three children and ex-partner of the woman who lost their lives in the dramatic fire last Friday in Bologna. But the pain also involved the whole city and the people close to the relatives of this destroyed family. Like George’s manager, for example, who decided to make a gesture of enormous solidarity and closeness for him.

An entire city, Bologna, is still in shock over what happened in an apartment in Via Bertocchi last Friday night. A fire, apparently caused by a short circuit starting from a heating stove, led to the death of 4 people, an entire family, made up of a young mother and her three children.

The victims were called Stefania Alexandra Nistor, 32 years old, and the little ones Giorgia Alejandra, Mattia Stefano and Giulia Maria, two 2-year-old twins and a 6-year-old girl. George Panaite Birta, father of the children and Stefania’s former partner, was not with them. . This is because the couple had recently separated and he had gone to live alone in Minerbio.

Nonetheless, the family bond was very strong, the relationship between the two parents was excellent and the children were the absolute apple of their father’s eyes. Upon hearing the news, George rushed to Via Bertocchi and collapsed in the throes of an illness upon learning of the end of his entire family.

His heartbreak is absolutely inconsolable, but the closeness and affection that he and the other family members are receiving is enormous nonetheless. From the institutions, with the mayor of Bologna Lepore and the head of cabinet Madrid present at the mortuary, to Father Trandafir, the spiritual contact of the family who was well-known and well-liked in the Romanian community in the city.

There are also many colleagues close to George. He works at Mitsafetrans and the manager of the Bologna office where he is employed decided to make a truly touching gesture. In order not to leave him alone, which would further accentuate an already devastating pain, he welcomed him into his home.