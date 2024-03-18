Rome, March 18, 2024 – The fourth man on board the stolen BMW, which overturned near the municipality of Segni at km 52,500 in the direction of Anagni-Colleferro, was found lifeless 300 meters from the scene of the accident on Saturday in Casilina. and which soon caught fire.
A car sped through Kasilina, overturned and caught fire: two dead
He is a 33-year-old Albanian, compatriot of three others who were with him, of whom only one survived and was hospitalized in the Colleferro Hospital. His body was found thanks to a statement from a woman who told police that she had no more news about her partner, who was in the company of the accident victims (source: Adnkronos).
Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.
Leave a Reply