Rome, March 18, 2024 – The fourth man on board the stolen BMW, which overturned near the municipality of Segni at km 52,500 in the direction of Anagni-Colleferro, was found lifeless 300 meters from the scene of the accident on Saturday in Casilina. and which soon caught fire.

A car sped through Kasilina, overturned and caught fire: two dead

He is a 33-year-old Albanian, compatriot of three others who were with him, of whom only one survived and was hospitalized in the Colleferro Hospital. His body was found thanks to a statement from a woman who told police that she had no more news about her partner, who was in the company of the accident victims (source: Adnkronos).

