“The advantage of tezepelumab is that it acts on an upstream target in the pathophysiology of asthma” and is therefore “a transversal approach” to the disease because it is a “precision” drug, but with the possibility of acting efficiently in a pathology triggered by multiple triggers. It is transversal because it can counteract different inflammatory pathways and mechanisms present not on an inflammatory basis”. This was stated by Matteo Bonini, full professor of respiratory diseases at the Sapienza University of Rome, speaking this morning in Milan, during a meeting with the press organized by AstraZeneca on the occasion of Aifa’s green light for tezepelumab, the first antibody monoclonal anti-TSLP for severe asthma.

This “is a chronic inflammatory disease – underlines the specialist – but it has a heterogeneous inflammatory origin: there are also forms that are not necessarily inflammatory”. The target of tezepelumab “is Tslp, which is an acronym for a fairly complex name, which is thymic stromal lymphopoietin, a cytokine upstream of the inflammatory cascade” which is triggered at the level of the bronchial epithelium in the presence of different triggers.

The registration studies that allowed the approval of the drug and its marketing in Italy “substantially demonstrated efficacy on what is generally considered the most important endpoint for estimating disease control – explains Bonini – i.e. the reduction of number of bronchial exacerbations, as well as an effect on respiratory symptoms. According to international recommendations, respiratory symptoms and future risk of exacerbations are the two domains on which to base the control of the disease. Precisely due to the activity on the bronchial mucosa, “with the drug there is an improvement both in terms of respiratory function, the ability to breathe in terms of flows and volumes – clarifies the expert – but also a reduction in bronchial hyperreactivity, both that this is triggered by a direct or indirect stimulus. These are also associated with a better quality of life, which is extremely important as it is defined as a patient reported outcome”.

Returning to the concept of transversal treatment activity, “our scientific skills – recalls Bonini – over the years have led to distinguishing different disease phenotypes, which are forms of disease characterized by clinical and functional elements, and then reaching a further level of in-depth analysis of pathology on the basis of endotypes which, in addition to clinical and functional characteristics, include a specific response to a drug and a specific pathophysiological mechanism”.

“Tentatively – explains the specialist – we were used to dividing asthma and severe asthma into two more common endotypes: the ‘high T2’ endotype and the ‘non-high T2’ endotype. It is not low T2, but ‘ not elevated T2’ – he points out – because in reality this endotype until recently was simply characterized by a classification of exclusion, of non-presence, of markers typical of elevated T2. Now, with the possibility of an anti-Tslp monoclonal antibody, we can get out of this dichotomy and we can not only offer a further extremely effective and safe therapeutic weapon for subjects who did not express a T2 endotype, who represent a minority of subjects with asthma, around 20-30%, but we have also the possibility of getting out of what is a dichotomy within the elevated T2 endotype, between predominantly atopic, allergic inflammation or eosinophilic inflammation, because this drug has been shown to be effective across the phenotypes and endotypes of the disease”.