British-American screenwriter David Seidler, Oscar winner for the films “The King’s Speech”, died on Saturday 16 March during a fishing trip in New Zealand. He was 86 years old.

“David was in the place he loved most in the world – New Zealand – doing what brought him the most peace, which was fly fishing,” his manager Jeff Aghassi said in a statement. “If he had been given the chance, his disappearance is exactly how he would have scripted it.”

Seidler won the Oscar for best original screenplay for “The King’s Speech” (2010), directed by Tom Hooper and starring Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter. The historical drama also won best film, best director and best actor. The film tells the true story of King George VI (Colin Firth) who overcame a severe stammer with the help of speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush) during the run-up to World War II. For this work, Seidler, who himself suffered from a stutter as a child, also received two Baftas and the Humanitas Prize.

Seidler had also signed the theatrical version of “The King’s Speech”, which was translated into about ten languages ​​and which was performed on four continents. After being staged at the Wyndham’s Theater in London’s West End in 2012, the play was due to go to Broadway but was put on hold in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

David Seidler wrote several TV films, including “Malice in Hollywood” (1985), “Onassis: The Richest Man in the World” (1988), “Vietnam Death Orange” (1988), “Passes of Madness” ” (1995), “Husband and a Liar” (1997), “Come On, Get Happy: The Partridge Family” (1999), “The Princess and the Magic Dragon” (2008). He has also written episodes for series such as “South of the Tropics”, “Destinies”, “General Hospital” and “A Time of Our Lives”.