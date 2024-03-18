Emissions increasing in 2023, anything but green. Coal and oil are running

Global methane emissions from energy sectors show a persistent increasing trend. In 2023, they remained close to the highs recorded in 2019, with a total of around 120 million tonnes, a slight increase compared to 2022 according to estimates provided by the IEA in the Global Methane Tracker 2024.

Of this, the majority, at 49 million tonnes, comes from oil extraction, while coal and gas contributed 40 and 29 million tonnes respectively of methane released into the atmosphere last year. Bioenergy added another 10 million tons, mainly due to the use of traditional biomass for cooking food.

As qualenergia.it reports, according to the International Energy Agency, around 10 countries are responsible for around 80 million tonnes of methane emissions from fossil fuels in 2023, representing two-thirds of the global total.

The United States tops the list, with the largest amount of methane emissions related to oil and gas production in 2023, at 13.3 million tons, followed by Russia with around 11 million tons. Overall, fossil fuel activities resulted in methane losses totaling 170 billion cubic meters last year, more than Qatar’s total gas production.

This phenomenon is due to several factors, including leaks from pipelines and storage facilities, methane leaks from oil wells and coal mines, and intentional releases through flaring. Without interventions by companies in the fossil fuel sector, it will be difficult to achieve international climate goals. To limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C, as set by the Paris Agreement, methane emissions from fossil fuels must fall by 75% within the current decade.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol says existing technologies could significantly reduce such emissions. Reducing 75% by 2030 would require investments of $170 billion, which represents less than 5% of the profits generated by the fossil fuel industry in 2023. The global climate conference in Dubai saw nearly 200 governments agree to reduce carbon emissions. methane by 2030, while important regulatory initiatives have been announced by Canada, the European Union and the United States.

Further companies have committed to action through the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter, while more countries are joining the Global Methane Pledge, a voluntary global initiative that aims to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. However, according to the IEA, most of these commitments are not yet supported by implementation plans.

Methane is responsible for about a third of the global temperature increase since the start of the industrial revolution, and the energy sector, including oil, natural gas, coal and bioenergy, is the second largest source of methane emissions from human activities, after agriculture and livestock farming.