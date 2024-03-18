Solar panels are in demand, more and more of them are being sold, but the largest solar panel manufacturer in the world is having to cut staff. How is this possible? Excess Capacity: Many more factories and production lines are built than there is demand.

Chinese company Longi Green Energy Technology, the world’s largest solar panel manufacturer, is in trouble. At its peak last year, the company employed about 80,000 people, Bloomberg estimates. Longhi now reportedly plans to lay off nearly a third of his employees, Bloomberg reported Monday based on anonymous insiders.

The company itself responded by calling the report incorrect and saying it wanted to fire 5 percent of its staff. There will still be thousands of people involved. Longhi began the round of layoffs in November but now wants to speed it up, according to Bloomberg.

Solar panel prices have plummeted

The layoffs at Longy indicate that competition in the sector is fierce. Other manufacturers are also struggling with excess capacity. Demand for solar panels has grown rapidly in recent years, but production capacity has grown even faster. As a result, solar panel prices will plummet in 2023.

Longi’s profit fell 44 percent to $350 million in the third quarter of last year. But the low price of solar panels is fueling demand again, and Longi itself appears financially healthy enough to weather the market challenges, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts expect.

Cheap Chinese solar panels are drawing complaints from politicians in Brussels and the United States. China dominates solar panel production; More than 80 percent of global production comes from China, reports the Financial Times. But Europe and the US want to be leaders in technologies needed to combat climate change, such as batteries and electric vehicles.

In solar panels, China appears to have won the battle, thanks in part to government subsidies, but Brussels and the US are considering supporting their own solar panel manufacturers now that the US and European markets are flooded with cheap Chinese solar panels.

The Netherlands is a major importer of solar panels, mainly from China. According to Statistics Netherlands, in 2022 the Netherlands was even the largest importer of solar panels in the world. The Netherlands was also the largest importer of Chinese solar panels. The US was in second place in 2022, but imported almost no panels from China.

The Netherlands has the most solar panels per capita in the world. This was partly thanks to a lucrative consumer offset scheme, a financial benefit for solar panel owners that the outgoing government wanted to phase out. The Senate recently blocked that repeal.

Despite these large imports, the Netherlands also wants to stimulate its own solar panel industry. Last year, the National Growth Fund decided to invest €412 million in a Dutch solar panel project, subject to certain conditions.

