EX ILVA, PROTEST DEMONSTRATION IN TARANTO DUE TO THE RISK OF CLOSURE

Ex-Ilva, the anger of the related industries returns: hauliers on the road

The hauliers of Casartigiani Taranto return to permanent assembly, a vital and highly difficult part of the former Ilva industry. From today until Friday 22 March, workers and companies will meet again in a sit-in from 6.30am to 7pm in front of reception C of the Acciaierie Italia plant in Taranto. “Businesses have reached the limit of tolerance. In addition to the non-payment of credits, there are administrative arrest notices from the Revenue Agency, further worsening the already precarious situation”, we read in a note. The Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno writes it.

These critical issues, which Casartigiani has been denouncing for some time, according to what the organization complains, have remained unheeded to date. But related industries are not the only front that Adi’s new extraordinary commissioner, Giancarlo Quaranta, will have to deal with in the near future. On the environmental front, the benzene emergency continues to cause concern.

After the data recently disclosed by the Gazzetta, yesterday the president of Peacelink, Alessandro Marescotti, reported a new peak in the carcinogenic pollutant recorded by the monitoring stations in the Tamburi district. Marescotti sent an open letter to the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, asking for an in-depth investigation to identify the causes of the benzene spike and identify those responsible.

The president of Peacelink also requested the adoption of immediate measures to reduce air pollution in Taranto, in particular in the Tamburi district, and the closure of the plant from which the peaks in question originated, in order to protect the health of citizens.

In his letter, Marescotti highlighted that yesterday the Arpa control unit in via Machiavelli recorded a value of 61 micrograms per cubic meter as an hourly average, well above the threshold value of 27 micrograms per cubic meter adopted as a reference by the scientific community and from the state of California. He also underlined that, unfortunately, in Italian legislation there are no threshold values ​​for benzene peaks and that this substance can cause serious health problems, including leukemia.

The presence of such high concentrations of benzene raises serious concerns for the health of the citizens of Taranto, especially for the residents of the Tamburi district, already afflicted by a situation of chronic air pollution.