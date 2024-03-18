Several members of the Republican Party came out yesterday to address the controversy and qualified the words of former President Donald Trump, who predicted a “bloodbath” if he loses the November elections against the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

Republican Congressman Mike Turner explained in an interview that Trump’s statements “about the ‘bloodbath’ referred to the auto industry,” while Senator Mike Rounds said that the former president was referring to the “economic crisis” of the motor sector.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy also said the media took the former president’s words out of context and suggested they were referring to “an economic ‘bloodbath’, not some kind of street violence.”

Cassidy, however, admitted that Trump’s rhetoric is “always on edge” and can lead voters to question whether the Republican is really ready to return to the White House.

The controversy arose on Saturday during a Trump rally in Ohio, his first since he managed to mathematically secure his presidential nomination in the Republican primaries.

The New York tycoon was referring to his proposals to protect the automotive industry, very important in the state of Ohio, when he predicted a “bloodbath” if he loses the elections.

Trump, who has never acknowledged his defeat against Biden in the 2020 presidential election, is accused of having tried to reverse the election results from four years ago and having instigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Biden’s team was quick to react to the Republican’s comments and issued a statement in which he called Trump a “loser” and accused him of wanting to repeat the assault on the Capitol.

“The American people are going to hand him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his penchant for violence and his thirst for revenge,” the Democrats said.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi said that Trump’s words go beyond the economic context.

“We simply have to win this election, because he has even predicted a ‘bloodbath,’” Pelosi said.

EFE

Biden admits there is a candidate who is too old

The big news this week, President Joe Biden said during a weekend event in Washington, was that two candidates had clinched their party’s presidential nomination. But one was too old and mentally unfit for the position, he declared.

“The other one is me,” Biden joked during the annual dinner of the Gridiron Club and Foundation, an event where journalists and politicians make jokes and make fun of each other in a friendly way.

Biden made insinuations against his rival, Republican candidate Donald Trump, amid criticism that he is too old and has a failing memory. The president instead highlighted moments in which Trump, 77, also appeared confused and incoherent.

“Don’t tell him anything, but he thinks he’s running against Barack Obama, that’s what he said,” said Biden, 81, who also joked that he was up long past his bedtime.

It is the first time Biden has attended the dinner during his presidency, and it comes as the November election looms and the rematch between Biden and Trump heats up.

The annual bacchanal hosted by the newspaper organization, now in its 139th year, dates back to 1885, when President Grover Cleveland refused. All United States presidents have attended at least one of these dinners.

Biden, however, also adopted a serious tone, speaking about what he considers a real threat to democracy if Trump, who to this day refuses to accept that Biden won the election, wins.

The speech, however, had sections that resembled his campaign speeches, criticizing Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We live in an unprecedented time for our democracy,” said the president. “An unprecedented moment in history. Democracy and freedom are literally under attack. Putin is at war in Europe. My predecessor crouches before him and says ‘Do whatever the hell you want.’”

AP

The president of the United States assured that he is a threat if Trump wins. AP The tycoon declares himself in favor of banning abortion

Former US President Donald Trump said yesterday that he is in favor of a federal ban on abortion after a certain number of weeks of pregnancy, without specifying how many and with exceptions, leaving his position on an important electoral campaign issue in the United States unclear.

The former president declared that he would “soon” formulate a proposal on the number of weeks from which a ban should be implemented.

Reporters questioned Trump about a New York Times article from February, according to which he had told advisers that he liked the idea of ​​a national ban on abortion after 16 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest or mother’s health, but that he hesitated to address it publicly so as not to alienate votes.

However, he did not specify at what point in pregnancy he believed abortions should be banned. “In a few weeks I will give a recommendation,” she simply stated.

“I think my recommendation will be accepted,” he added, and declared himself proud that the three justices he appointed to the Supreme Court had tilted that body to the right.

In 2022, the highest court of justice put an end to the right to abortion, guaranteed at the federal level since 1973, leaving it up to the States to establish their own laws on the matter.

Some States have enacted almost total bans; others, like Maryland, enshrined it.

Many conservatives hope that a national ban could overturn laws like Maryland’s.

President Joe Biden, who will seek re-election in November, and his Democratic Party, periodically remind that according to polls, the majority of Americans oppose a federal ban.

Trump said that he is aware that this is a thorny issue and that, to be elected, he must at least ensure the right to abortion “in the three exceptions. “If you don’t make the three exceptions, I think it’s very, very difficult to get elected.”

He highlighted in this sense that in the 2022 midterm elections in the State of Pennsylvania, where exit polls showed that abortion was the most important issue for voters, a Republican candidate for governor who was firmly opposed to abortion rights He was defeated.

AFP

Once again the former president addressed the issue of abortion, thereby causing confusion. AFP

Background curtain

Predict what the US will become if it loses the election

Former president of the United States (US) and future Republican candidate Donald Trump predicted on Saturday that there will be a “bloodbath” in the country if he loses next November’s elections against the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

“If I am not elected, there will be a ‘bloodbath’. It’s going to be a ‘bloodbath’ for the country,” Trump said during a rally in Ohio, the first he offered since last Tuesday he achieved the numbers necessary to become the Republican candidate.

The New York tycoon did not clarify what he meant by those words he spoke while promising protectionist measures for vehicles manufactured in the United States.

During his speech in Ohio, the Republican called those detained for attacking Congress “hostages” and promised that he will pardon them if he manages to return to the White House.

He also repeated his insulting rhetoric toward immigrants, calling them “criminals” and even questioning whether they are “people.”

“I don’t know if you can call them people. I think that in some cases they are not people, but I cannot say this,” she expressed.

Among other controversial statements, the Republican promised to be a “dictator” on the first day of his term and suggested that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO countries that do not meet defense spending quotas.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions