Elections in Russia. Putin publicly quotes Navalny for the first time – VIDEO

After the completion of the voting, in which the Central Electoral Commission, based on the results of counting 80% of the ballots, assigned him more than 87% of the votes, Putin mentioned Navalny’s last name several times, which he had avoided for several years, and could not contain his smile.

“As for Mr. Navalny. Yes, he passed away, that’s… pic.twitter.com/pO8mMvhy0e

— Insider (@the_ins_ru) March 17, 2024

Putin and the translation of an excerpt about Navalny published on the Twitter/X account of the independent Russian media The Insider

“As for Mr. Navalny. Yes, he died, it’s always a sad event. But we also had other cases where people died in prison. Didn’t this happen in the United States? This happened more than once. By the way, I’ll tell you, it will be unexpected. A few days before Mr. Navalny’s death, some colleagues, not members of the administration, told me that there was an idea to exchange Mr. Navalny for people who had served time in prison in Western countries. You may believe me, you may not. The person who spoke to me had not yet finished his sentence, but I said: I agree. But, unfortunately, what happened happened. I said only on one condition: we will change, but he will not return. Let him sit there. But this happens, nothing can be done about it, that’s life.”