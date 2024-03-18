Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

Elections in Russia: Putin re-elected

The triumphant re-election of Vladimir Putin, now practically president for life of Russia, is an open mockery of the West. Not only because the so-called Tsar joked in front of cameras about failed attempts in America and Europe to influence the outcome of the vote and delegitimize it. Not only because he pretended to regret the death of Navalny, whom he said he would have been “almost ready” to exchange for some KGB agent arrested abroad, but who, unfortunately, died too quickly. (He went so far as to admit, with impeccable and sardonic black humor, that clearly no one would believe him on this issue, and therefore there was nothing he could do about it).

The entire manner in which the presidential election was conducted can in fact be seen as a colossal mockery of him: for the blatant manner in which during the election campaign he eliminated his opponents, arrested dissidents, brought charges against protesters in the streets, organized online voting without possible control, escorted voters of occupied territories one after another until they entered the polling stations, exposing them to very real threats. But the most sensational thing is that all this happened practically in broad daylight. Hiding nothing or almost nothing, actually allowing dozens of more or less illegal videos of what was happening to the West.

Yes, but why did he do this? This is, of course, not the style that was accepted at the time in the defunct Soviet Union, where there were no jokes at all, and anyone who dared even try to distribute protest leaflets was identified in advance by the omnipresent police and ended up in prison before they were even dragged out hands out of pocket.

The reason lies not only in the renewal of propaganda, but also in the deep roots of the ideology adopted in Putin’s Russia. We are no longer faced with classical communism, which, for reasons of image and “proletarian brotherhood,” lied about its actions in order to maintain the appearance of Marxist-Leninist legitimacy. As some opponents already on the verge of prison have noted in public statements, the Moscow regime has now also adopted a fascist style that may be reminiscent of the authoritarianism of twentieth-century Franco in Spain and Salazar in Portugal. That is, harsh repression acts as a warning at home and a warning abroad: here – this is the point – we can afford to use force without having to refer to who knows what revolutionary legitimacy.

Those who do not share, as long as they remain silent at home, do not end up in the Siberian Gulag, but as soon as the need arises, they are severely beaten, and this happens in front of the whole world. In this way, Westerners will learn to respect Russia “more strongly than before,” and those at home will be satisfied (probably the majority) who enjoy the fear instilled by the Kremlin, as in the good times of Stalin and the USSR. And to be “stronger than before” also means to be proud of racial superiority and an imperial mission that mixes communism with National Socialism: where there is Russian blood and language, the Moscow Reich must spread again. Will a shiver run down the spine of Westerners? This will not be a mere coincidence and should mean to us: be careful, you have been warned.