This Sunday, Mariana Rodríguez Cantú registered as the only candidate for mayor of Monterrey, Nuevo León, representing the Citizen Movement.

In the presence of the State Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEEPC), the influencer also presented her registration application supported by her followers, as well as other party candidates seeking elective positions and potential members of her work team.

During the event, he affirmed his commitment to working with honesty and respect towards the inhabitants of Monterrey, promising support programs for children with disabilities, as well as working men and women.

Previously, the now candidate lived with the “Orange Wave” in the Cultural Esplanade, which is located behind the Government Palace, where she offered a message with which she made it clear that she is ready to officially start the campaign, and He pointed out that his three male opponents will meet Mariana Rodríguez.

“We cannot let those who have already failed us, those who have already stolen from the municipality of Monterrey and those who have already defrauded us, come to see our faces and think that we have already forgotten all this betrayal that they did to the municipality,” he said.

“People need the government to solve them, not to come and give them more trouble, and for that reason I want to tell you that we have three male opponents in front of us, three opponents that seem to be a lottery, that every time there is going to be an election in Monterrey, they appear the same three faces, but today we tell you that you ran into Mariana Rodríguez,” he emphasized.

