Easter, 2024 spending rises by one billion

This year, Italians will have to shell out around a billion more overall to eat and travel at Easter. This was revealed by a study by Assoutenti, a non-profit association for consumer protection. According to the research, cited by Ansa, overall food spending will grow on average by 4% on an annual basis, with peaks of 46.2% for olive oil and 11.1% for fresh fruit.

As for travel, train fares increased by 5.9% in the last month on an annual basis, while for a plane ticket to domestic destinations spending rose on average by 13.1%. Sleeping away from home will also be more expensive: hotel rates will in fact increase by +6.9%, reaching up to +9.1% in the case of other accommodation facilities. Finally, for dining at restaurants and visiting museums and historical monuments, the expected increase will be 3.9% more.