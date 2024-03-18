Drone flies ambulance to rescue a person suffering from cardiac arrest. In a journey of just 2.5 km it arrives 3 minutes and 11 seconds earlier, bringing the defibrillator to its destination and allowing the delivery of the first shock with an advantage of 2 minutes and 11 seconds compared to the arrival of the ambulance. This increases the chances of saving the patient by 20%. These are the results certified in the second flight test which, yesterday, compared the drone and ambulance in an emergency scenario, within the Seuam (Sanitary Emergency Urban Air Mobility) experimental project of Sis118, which involves, through the use of hyper-fast drones remote-controlled by the 118 operations centers, the use of aerospace as a privileged way for the cardioprotection of the community.

“The drones arrive much faster with a defibrillator – underlines Mario Balzanelli, national president of Sis118 – compared to ordinary emergency vehicles sent to the scene of the event by the 118 Operations Center, to intervene on a person suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. Reduce the times means increasing the chances of saving lives: let’s not forget that it is an epidemiological scourge that inexorably kills, every hour, at least 8 Italians, and almost 60,000 people a year. At least 40% of them, in any age group, can be saved without disabling neurological outcomes – he points out – if he receives, immediately after the onset of cardiac arrest, uninterrupted chest compressions (cardiac massage) and, when indicated, within the first 3-4 minutes the electric shock delivered by a defibrillator” .

In yesterday’s test in Altomonte (Cosenza), the drone and the nearest ambulance were activated upon request for help. With the same starting point, to reach the patient in the square of San Francesco di Altomonte, the ambulance had to travel along a road section connecting the two areas of approximately 2.5 km, while for the drone with the defibrillator the distance , in a straight line, is about 500 meters.

“On the subject with the simulated cardiac arrest – explains Balzanelli – the drone arrived 3 minutes and 11 seconds before the ambulance. The time interval between the shock delivered by the defibrillator, transported by the drone, to the patient and the subsequent arrival of the The ambulance time was 2 minutes and 11 seconds. It means that with this rescue methodology, with this very early delivery of the electric shock from the defibrillator transported from the sky, in a future that is already present, a real patient with sudden cardiac arrest with a shockable rhythm , would have had around 20% more chance of saving himself, and therefore of fully returning to life, compared to rescue with traditional methodology”.

On 12 and 13 April the drone with the defibrillator will be tested on a longer flight route, again in Calabria, approximately 12 km from Lungro to Altomonte, which becomes 3.5 km as the crow flies. First, the time taken by the ambulance from activation to the first shock delivered by the defibrillator will be measured, then the vehicle and the drone will move together to see by how many minutes the electric shock on the patient with simulated cardiac arrest is anticipated. The Italian Timekeepers Society will take the times.

“We have always believed in the scientific, technical, human and social validity of the Seuam project – comments Giampietro Coppola, mayor of Altomonte, the partner municipality of the experiment – in the well-founded hope that its development and entry into operation will allow, in the near future, , to save thousands of human lives all over the world. And Calabria, through the experience of Altomonte, will make its contribution: from the sky will no longer come death, as in many war scenarios today, but salvation. Life “. “I am happy to accompany, as an entrepreneur, the realization of this revolutionary experimental project – declares Carlo Villano Aquilino, administrator of the Campania aerospace consortium Caltec – with the prospect of promoting, together with the innovation of scientific research and technology at the service of human life , the development and quality employment of young talents from our area, so that they find the best answer to their professional vocations with us and are no longer forced to go elsewhere”.