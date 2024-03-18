Cir’s rise on the stock market and the possible implications for the De Benedetti holding

The De Benedetti family’s holding company, Cir, returns to shine on the stock market after a period of stagnation. The reason is to be found in the recent sale of the filter division of the subsidiary Sogefi, one of the two businesses on which the holding owned by the three sons of the engineer Carlo De Benedetti is based. According to Milano Finanza, the value of Cir shares rose to 0.53 euros, a level they had not reached since August 2021. This comeback was triggered by the strategic move to sell the Sogefi divisions to the US fund Pacific Avenue Capital. An operation that received widespread praise from the financial markets, triggering an increase in Sogefi’s share price of over 50% in just a few trading sessions.

The sale operation, valued at 330 million euros, was perceived as a smart move, generating a capital gain of 130 million euros and allowed Sogefi to free itself from activities related to the transition towards electric mobility. Intesa analysts interpreted the sale as a “game changer”, as it allowed the group to focus on sectors with greater growth potential, such as the suspension and air and cooling businesses. But what are the implications of this operation for Cir and the De Benedetti family? First of all, the sale strengthened the group’s financial structure, with at least 50% of the proceeds (165 million euros) destined for the deleveraging of the company, which in 2023 reported a net debt of 266 million euros.

However, the sale of Sogefi’s most profitable division raises questions about the future of the holding company. Some analysts speculate that Cir could evaluate further strategies, such as the sale of the remaining assets or a reorganization of the controlling shareholder structure. In particular, with the loss of the key component of Sogefi, the holding company could focus exclusively on the retirement homes (RSA) business through the Kos brand, making the holding structure superfluous.