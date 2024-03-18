“A difficult page in the modern history of our country and the whole world”… these are the words President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella recalled four years later about the Bergamo coffins. Today, March 18, 2024, Italy returns to mark the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Coronavirus Epidemic. A day that, according to Mattarella, “raises the attention of our community to the terrible challenges faced during the pandemic and provides an opportunity to be closer to the families of the many people who have lost their lives due to the widespread spread of Covid-19.”

“A terrible experience of the challenges that humanity may face,” repeats the President of the Republic. But it reminds us that “only coordinated action at the global level has been able to tackle this problem, by accelerating the implementation of the latest scientific discoveries, in which the European Union has been the protagonist.”

“The collective memory is marked, and it is right, however, to remember how the synergistic and supportive efforts of institutions at all levels, medical personnel, volunteers and civil society made it possible to contain an intangible enemy in the name of global revival,” concludes the Head of State. On this day, the republic honors the memory of the victims of the epidemic and expresses its deepest condolences to all their families.” (Source: Adnkronos)

Coffins Bergamo

Military trucks full of coffins parade through the city… silence in memory of the victims, empty streets and fear of the unknown and the power of an invisible but deadly enemy… it was the night of March 18, 2020 and these trucks were carrying coffins from the Monumental Cemetery. Images that will forever remain in our memory and which today we celebrate with an anniversary that will be celebrated in the same cemetery in Bergamo.

