Rome, March 18, 2024 – Created and organized by students from 30 Italian schools, the radio aims to say “no” to the mafia and crime. On the occasion of National Day of Remembrance on March 21, more than 120 podcasts will be broadcast to remember the heroes who defeated Cosa Nostra, as well as the innocent people killed by the Camorra and ‘Ndrangheta. Everything is said in voices and music chosen by the teenagers.

“Correct Frequency: Young Reporters of Memory” is a project funded by MIM, the Ministry of Education and Merit – Directorate-General for Student Affairs, Inclusion and School Guidance, and created by the Media Literacy Foundation (a third sector body and promoter of the rule of law) with the term of PCTO. A multimedia journalism laboratory that networked 30 high schools from north to south, creating a radio frequency dedicated to fighting the mafia and the rule of law through the creation of radio programs. All podcasts written and delivered by young students will be broadcast on Thursday, March 21, alternately on three Foundation stations (Radio Jeans, Radio Zai.net and Hotblockradio)*.

Journalism lessons, articles and interviews on the fight against the mafia

From September 2023 to May 23, 2024, students had the opportunity to reflect on issues related to the rule of law and active citizenship by creating radio broadcasts, articles and podcasts to raise awareness of the fight against the mob and the memory of victims. In the first stage of classroom training with journalists from the Media Literacy Foundation (an organization that has been working in the field of media education for more than 10 years, as well as a body promoting the rule of law under the Ministry of Education and Merit), students and students had the opportunity to read newspapers of the time, listen to testimonies, access historical archives and direct sources in order to be able to delve directly into the topics raised in various episodes of the programs. So many small journalistic editorial groups consisting of high school students have been created, seeking to collect news, information and express their opinions about the Mafia massacres, as well as the women and men who have fought or written about the Mafia phenomenon in recent decades.

Contents and programs in the line

From the memories of emblematic figures such as Falcone, Borsellino, Chinnici, Impastato and Siani, to the analysis of the main human trafficking activities on which organized crime today concentrates (stadia, prostitution, drug trafficking, contracts…), the result is this: an accurate and compelling snapshot of how the mafia is still the protagonist of events in our country. A live journey from the Roman coast to the pastures of Abruzzo, passing through the interior of Calabria and Sicily and ending in Calabria and Emilia-Romagna: the boys and girls involved in the project talked about the mafia, describing the most memorable shots of Letizia Battaglia, but also compiling the present criminal dictionary. There is no shortage of references to Jail, as well as films, books and social trends that encourage imitation among young people. The podcasts also feature interviews with key witnesses, civil society representatives and local administrators on best practices in their respective territories to combat organized crime and all forms of oppression.

The young people’s productions, broadcast in the special edition on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Commitment, will also be presented and awarded during the subsequent national event, which will take place in Rome on May 23 at the Cinema Aquila in Rome on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Commitment. anniversary of the Capaci massacre. On this occasion, school students who took part in the event will be involved in a discussion with women and men who fought against the mafia. The podcasts and articles created, as well as various information about the project and the activities carried out, are described and presented on a dedicated website: www.lagiustafrequenza.it.

Anti-Mafia Radio from Suburban Schools to Crime-Battered Neighborhoods

The “Correct Frequency” project involved 30 schools from six Italian regions: Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Sicily. There were many students on air from the capital (from the outskirts of Ostia and Corviale to the center of Rome), but the microphones were also turned on in small municipalities, including local areas that often became the scene of the mafia: from Bagheria through San Costantino Calabro and Vibo Valentia. Local crime stories were also reported in which the horrors of the ‘Ndrangheta, Camorra and Mafia also affected many innocent families, claiming the lives of young people. “La Giusta Frequenza represents an exceptional and innovative opportunity for our Foundation, committed to promoting the values ​​of rule of law and social justice among students through literacy in the radio medium, providing them with a tool to discuss, reflect and spread positive messages. about legality,” explains Renato Truche, President of the Media Literacy Foundation. In an era when the media has a significant influence on people’s perceptions and behavior, La Giusta Frequenza harnesses the power of radio, creating a direct bridge between young people and society.” “La Giusta Frequenza was my secret dream,” says Lidia Gattini, secretary general of the Media Literacy Foundation. This was not just a radio project, but a true educational tool that, through the power of dialogue and exchange, encourages young people to be responsible and committed citizens, staunch supporters of the values ​​of law and justice. Its value lies in its ability to transform the airwaves into a space for learning, reflection and action, making a significant contribution to building a more conscious society.”

